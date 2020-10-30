The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation announces Samantha Stratchko and Kelly Robertson-Slagle have joined the Foundation’s board as its newest directors.

“We are thrilled to have Samantha and Kelly join the CSM Foundation board,” said CSM Acting Executive Director of the CSM Foundation Chelsea Clute. “We welcome their knowledge, expertise and passion for CSM’s mission to do all we can to financially support our students.”

The CSM Foundation, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 charitable organization established in 1970, helps increase access to higher education at CSM through scholarship funding and assures the excellence of that education by raising and managing funds for college projects and objectives – including workforce development in Southern Maryland. The CSM Foundation is comprised of a tri-county, all-volunteer board of directors.

Robertson-Slagle is a proud CSM alumna. A La Plata resident, she currently serves as director of economic development for Calvert County government, overseeing capital investments and expanding and diversifying employment opportunities, tourism development and agriculture development and marketing the county’s citizens.

Kelly Robertson-Slagle, left, and Samantha Stratchko have joined the CSM Foundation's board as its newest directors.

Robertson-Slagle previously served as Calvert County government’s business retention and business development specialist and before that, she served as director of the Maryland Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at CSM. She currently serves as the co–chair of the Maryland Economic Development Association (MEDA) Program Committee, is a founding board member of the Southern Maryland Innovates initiative and is the current chair of the new Southern Maryland Regional Innovation Collaborative. She is vice chair of the Southern Maryland Economic Development Association as well as a member of the Cedar Point Federal Credit Union Board of Directors.

Robertson-Slagle earned her associate degree in Business Administration and Management Development from CSM and her bachelor’s degree in Marketing from the Robert H. School of Business, University of Maryland, College Park. She is a 2018 graduate of Leadership Maryland and a 2010 graduate of Leadership Southern Maryland.

“I am a faithful alumna of CSM and look forward to doing meaningful work to help CSM’s potential, new and existing students,” said Robertson-Slagle. “Not only have I walked the halls of this institution as a student and an employee, but so have my children. It is a point of privilege for me to roll my sleeves up and get to work advocating for CSM so I can give back to my first alma mater and help others achieve their dreams.”

Stratchko, of Calvert County, is a CSM alumna and currently serves as the assistant vice president, business development officer at the Community Bank of the Chesapeake in La Plata. She is an honors graduate of Maryland Bankers School and is currently enrolled at the University of Maryland Global Campus working toward her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Stratchko is also a board member for the Center for Children in La Plata and the CSM Alumni Steering Committee.

“The College of Southern Maryland has played an integral role in my personal success,” said Stratchko. “I am honored to now have the opportunity to volunteer and support the organization that has touched so many of our community members’ lives. The students of CSM are bright, talented, creative and driven. I am so happy to work with the Foundation and utilize my resources to contribute to these outstanding students’ journeys.”

