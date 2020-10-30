ANNAPOLIS, MD – Today, the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services and the Maryland State Board of Victim Services presented the 2020 Governor’s Victim Assistance Awards to well-deserving Marylanders and organizations who went above and beyond in their efforts to help victims of crime in Maryland achieve safety, self-sufficiency, and awareness of information that can help them work through trauma and rebuild their lives. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan delivered congratulations to the recipients by video and the awards were presented virtually by Executive Director Glenn Fueston.

“Now more than ever, our administration remains committed to connecting victims of crime to the resources they need, and ensuring they are treated with dignity and respect,” said Governor Hogan. “On behalf of a grateful state, I want to commend the individuals and organizations who help us fulfill our responsibility to create a safer Maryland.”

The Governor’s Victim Assistance Awards are presented annually, in partnership with the Maryland State Board of Victim Services, during the annual Maryland Crime Victims Rights Conference, which is usually held in April of each year. The 2020 conference was postponed until 2021 to protect the health and safety of all involved as Maryland continues to recover from the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services continues to build upon its comprehensive, three-pronged crime reduction strategy, to support and enhance law enforcement, prevention, and victim services efforts. This approach includes strategies for building robust support mechanisms for victims of crime within the State of Maryland, prioritizing a system that reduces adverse childhood experiences in our youth population, and supporting collaborative enforcement efforts that target violent criminal organizations.

“The Governor’s Victim Assistance Awards are an important part of highlighting the crucial work happening in Maryland to serve crime victims,” said Executive Director Fueston. “The Governor’s Victim Assistance Awards are named after individuals who cultivated strong and meaningful legacies, doing what they could to promote and protect the rights of victims and survivors. This year’s award recipients build upon that great work and have demonstrated selfless service to others.”

The Virginia Mahoney Award is given in honor of Ginny Mahoney, recognizing an outstanding leader who has set the standard for excellence in the field of victim services. This year’s award was presented posthumously to Corneilius Scott, founder of the Family Survivor Network, who epitomized true leadership in support of victims’ rights. Mr. Scott demonstrated a strong commitment to serving those in need, building the Family Survivor Network to become a key source of support for survivors in Baltimore City, and bringing attention to the true impact violence can have on communities. Mr. Scott passed away in December 2019. Representatives from the Family Survivor Network accepted the award on his behalf

The Henry Gleim Memorial Award is presented in memory of Henry Gleim, who gave unselfishly, generously, courageously, and with hope for victims of crime. This year’s award was presented to the Maryland Chesapeake Bay Region Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA), for the organization’s willingness to provide outstanding services to crime victims and empower victims of child abuse. BACA Members accompany child abuse victims to court and serve as a watchful eye for children who go through the trial process and beyond, providing victims an increased sense of safety.

The Vincent Roper Memorial Award is given in honor of Vincent Roper, who dedicated his life to making a difference for all crime victims. He did this most notably through the Maryland Crime Victims Resource Center, which he founded with his wife Roberta after the death of their daughter, Stephanie.

This year’s Vincent Roper Memorial Award was presented to the Homicide Survivor Advocacy Program at Roberta’s House. Roberta’s House, based in Baltimore City, advocates for survivors of homicide. The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services directly supports the Homicide Survivor Advocacy program, which connects survivors of homicide in Baltimore City and Prince George’s County to a survivor advocate, who serves as a resource and liaison to survivors of homicide. The program provides interim grief support and aids survivors of homicide in locating supportive services.

Like this: Like Loading...