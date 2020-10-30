On October 28 at 4 p.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of Tweeddale Place in White Plains for the report of shots fired. Further, witnesses indicated two males were arguing and one was armed with a gun.

Keith Darnell Busey, II, 30, of Rockville Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office / Charles County Sheriff's Office

When officers arrived, the male with the gun had already fled. A preliminary investigation showed the victim and suspect, who are known to each other, were arguing when the suspect, Keith Darnell Busey, II, 30, of Rockville, produced a firearm, pointed it at the victim, and then discharged one round toward the victim, but not striking him. Busey fled in a dark blue Dodge Charger with Maryland registration plates.

Officers obtained a warrant for Busey charging him with attempted murder, first-degree assault, felony firearm possession and other related charges. Busey is 5’4”, 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Busey’s whereabouts is asked not to approach him but rather call 9-1-1. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. PFC J. Jackson is investigating.

