Episode 94 Guide:

  • 00:00:00 – Intro Talk Session
  • 00:12:00 – Higgy on the Beat W/ David Higgins II
  • 00:20:22 – Island Music Co Presents “The Guitar of the Week”

  • Wayne Johnson

  • Atomic Tsunami

The Southern Maryland Guitar Guru's

Lifelong friends Dan Harsha and Dan Alban started a guitar-based podcast in the fall of 2018. The premise of the show is what the Guru’s call “Music Talk Radio.”

