On October 25 at 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the 11300 block of Snow Owl Place in Waldorf for the report of a stabbing.

Cameron Alexander Smith, 30, of Washington, D.C. Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office / Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 27-year-old female with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a hospital in serious condition. A preliminary investigation revealed the victim’s uncle was arguing with the victim when the uncle produced a knife and stabbed her. The suspect fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Cameron Alexander Smith, 30, of Washington, D.C. Smith was later arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. for an unrelated charge.

He will be extradited to Charles County where he will be charged with attempted murder, assault, and carrying a weapon with the intent to injure. PFC B. Kunz is continuing to investigate the incident.

