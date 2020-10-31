The COVID-19 testing site at the Regency Stadium, home of the Southern Blue Crabs, will be closed Tuesday, November 3, 2020, for Election Day. Testing will take place Thursday, November 5th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Appointments are required and can be scheduled at covidtest.maryland.gov.

The regular testing operations will resume Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the stadium which is located at 11765 Linus Drive, Waldorf MD 20602.

During the fall and winter seasons, scheduled drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic hours may be canceled due to inclement weather. Check the Health Department website and social media platforms for updates.

For more information, contact the COVID-19 call center Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 301-609-6717.

