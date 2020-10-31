Sunday

A chance of showers before 11 am, then rain after 11 am. High near 61. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

