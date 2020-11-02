During the week of October 26 – November 1, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,214 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 20-56495

On October 30, 2020, Deputy Sturdivant responded to Grays Road in Port Republic for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised around 11:00am, they heard a crash out front of their residence. Further inspection revealed that an unknown suspect(s) had knocked their mailbox off the post. The value of damaged property is $25.

Damaged Property: 20-56531

On October 30, 2020, Deputy Anderson responded to Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised that sometime between 9:00pm on October 29th and 2:00pm on October 30th, an unknown suspect(s) wrote hate slurs on their vehicle with red lipstick. The value of damaged property is $1,700.

Theft: 20-55725

On October 26, 2020, Deputy Burggraff took the report of a theft that occurred at Solomons Yachting Center in Solomons. The complainant advised that sometime between 11:00pm on October 23rd, and 8:00am on October 24th, an unknown suspect(s) stole the dinghy and Mercury 9.9 hp outboard motor from their sailboat. The total value of stolen property is $4,200.

Theft: 20-55987

On October 27, 2020, Deputy Holt responded to Lawrin Court in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that sometime between 8:00am and 8:30am, an unknown suspect(s) stole a black and blue GT Aggressor Pro mountain bike that was locked to a tree at Brownies Beach. The value of stolen property is $320.

Theft: 20-56091



On October 28, 2020, Deputy Bowlan responded to Chesapeake Bounty in North Beach for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that two unknown male suspects were observed stealing an orange five gallon water containing on October 24th. The value of stolen property is $20.

Theft: 20-56146

On October 28, 2020, Deputy Kwitowski met with a complainant at the Sheriff’s Office for the report of a theft that occurred on 18th Street in Chesapeake Beach. The complainant advised that sometime in the last couple of weeks, an unknown suspect(s) stole the tag from their small utility trailer. The value of stolen property is $20.

Arrests:

On October 29, 2020, Deputy Buckler was patrolling in the area of North Beach Boardwalk and observed a male subject wanted on an active warrant. The male, Brandon Angelo Hansen (20), was detained and a search of his person was conducted which resulted in a Suboxone film packet which Hansen did not possess a prescription for. Hansen was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and was served with his warrants.

Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office / Calvert County Sheriff's Office

On October 30, 2020, Deputy Durnbaugh responded to Calvert County Detention Center for the report of a CDS violation. Correctional Deputy Unkle advised that while Angel Marie Hensley (36) was being processed and searched, a bag was located on her person containing three white pills suspected to be Xanax, a red cut straw, and two clear baggies containing white residue. Hensley was charged with CDS: Possess- Not Marijuana, Poss/Rec CDS While Conf/Det, and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office / Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Incident briefs and arrests are provided courtesy of the County Sheriff’s Office and republished by The Southern Maryland Chronicle. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

Like this: Like Loading...