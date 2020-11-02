Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and partners in Kent County, St. Mary’s County, and the City of Rockville today announced a new round of mask distribution events this week as part of the #MasksOnMaryland campaign.

“Marylanders understand that face masks are one of the most important tools that we have to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “It is encouraging to see how wide-spread mask use has become in our state. By helping to distribute masks, our local partners are doing what it takes to help keep Marylanders safe.”

This week’s events will continue the momentum, with each jurisdiction taking a different approach to promote mask use. The St. Mary’s County Health Department will offer masks at free COVID-19 testing and flu vaccination events held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hollywood Fire Department in Hollywood, MD, and the East Run Medical Center in Lexington Park, MD. In Kent County, masks will be distributed at local polling places on Election Day. The City of Rockville is planning to host its event on Friday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the David Scull Community Center in Rockville, MD.

MDH and local jurisdictions began collaborating to host mask distribution events this summer, after the launch of the #MasksOnMaryland campaign. As the total number of events continues to grow, so too does the number of masks that the campaign is able to distribute. The events have been responsible for the delivery of over 50,000 individual masks so far.

“We look forward to the possibility of every county in the state hosting a mask distribution event,” added Neall. “With fall and winter approaching rapidly, we all need to join together to help prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people wear face coverings in public and follow other preventive measures, such as social distancing, frequent hand washing, and cleaning high-touch areas to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

For a comprehensive list of testing sites in Maryland, visit COVIDtest.maryland.gov. COVID-19 information and resources are available at https://coronavirus.maryland.gov.

