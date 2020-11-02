On October 22 at 5:06 p.m., officers responded to the 10000 block of Whittle Court in Waldorf for the report of an armed suspect.

Before the first officer arrived, a second call was made to 9-1-1 indicating a male suspect had just shot a gun into a residence. When officers arrived, they learned the suspect, Christian Cameron Keys, 20, of Washington, D.C., had driven by the house of a former girlfriend who was outside with a group of people, including a 6-year-old child. Keys produced a gun and pointed it at the group before fleeing. As he fled, he crashed into two parked cars, which disabled his vehicle. Keys and another male were observed running from the crash.

Officers quickly set up a perimeter and a police K9 responded and initiated a track. Both officers and the K9 located the suspects in the area of St Patrick’s Drive and Billingsley Road. A loaded handgun was found on the second suspect, Walter Blaine Ransome, 19, of Waldorf. Keys was arrested and charged with first-degree and second-degree assault. Ransome was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

It was later determined the sound of the gunshot was actually the sound made when the suspects’ vehicle crashed into the cars. Cpl. C. Collins is continuing the investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...