Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is moving to a new school locator on its website, ccboe.com. The new system launches live on Nov. 2 and is linked to the CCPS website under the Quick Links menu area. Click on the School Locator link to access the system. Users can click on the instructions menu on the page for step-by-step directions on how to use the system.

School locator allows the public to enter a Charles County address to see school attendance zones. The system also shows if an address is eligible for school bus transportation or falls within a walk zone.

CCPS is using a new school bus routing system through VEO Transportation that supports the new locator. A direct link to the new locator is https://infosharecharles.tripsparkhost.com/. The locator features interactive school zone maps; users can search the maps to view an entire school zone area. The new base map is the same utilized by Charles County Emergency Services and includes new neighborhood developments.

For the 2020-21 school year, CCPS will reopen to in-person learning in phases. As CCPS prepares to enter Phase 2 of its school reopening plan, the school locator will only display school attendance zones. Phase 2 families can find bus information for their child in ParentVue, under the Student Info menu. Scroll down to the Other Data area to see bus route details. Families of students with special needs will be contacted by phone about transportation.

Parents of students returning to school in Phase 2 should check ParentVue on Friday, Nov. 6 to confirm their child’s bus information. Student pick-up and drop-off times may change during Phase 2. If students are added or removed from a bus route after Nov. 9 and the route changes considerably, CCPS transportation staff will call affected families. The information will also be updated in ParentVue.

Bus information for students during Phases 2-4 will be posted in ParentVue. Once all students are able to return to in-person learning, additional features in school locator will be added such as bus assignment, bus stop location, and estimated pick-up and drop-off times.

If an address is not found in the system, users should submit a Community Concern help request to the CCPS transportation department online at https://www.ccboe.com/transportation/?page_id=182.

