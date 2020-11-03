The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division has been notified that some voters have been called and asked to verify their Social Security Numbers in order to process their ballots. This is a scam.

Do not give your Social Security Number (SSN) to anyone over the phone unless you initiated the call and know exactly why you are providing it – for example, if you call your bank and do not have your account number, the bank representative may ask you for your SSN.

The Maryland Board of Elections (or local board of elections) may call you if there is an issue with your ballot or voter registration – for example, if your signature is missing on your mail-in ballot return envelope. If they need to verify your identity, they may ask for the last four digits of your SSN, but they will never ask for your full SSN.

If someone calls you claiming to be from the Board of Elections and asks for your full SSN, they are trying to scam you. They may use this information to steal your money, other personal information, or identity. Hang up immediately and do not call the phone number back that appears on your caller ID.

If you have any questions about your ballot, call your l ocal Board of Elections .

