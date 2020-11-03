The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has released its dean’s list for the 2020 summer sessions. Students who have earned 12 or more credits at CSM are eligible to be considered for the dean’s list.

At the end of the fall, spring and summer sessions, full- and part-time students who have completed at least six credits during the semester and have earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better will be included in the dean’s list.

Calvert County

Chesapeake Beach

Melissa Bowen

Melissa Brooks

Beverly Harrington

Paul Meinke

Taylor Parker

Deanna Runyon

Dowell

Cassandra Wills

Dunkirk

Sean Cleary

Cambrie Cochran

Huntingtown

Diane Baker

Casper Bradbury

Charlana Edmonds

Nicholas Garofalo

Destiny Johnson

John Krell

Matthew Labille

Hailey Lagimoniere

Bao Nguyen

Hope Rhoads

Abigail Strauss

Ashlee Unger

Paige Wilde

Lusby

Julia Arndt

Patricia Branham

Cady Gorsak

Breyonna Hall

Jessica Hammett

Shannon Maughan

Raleigh Padgett

Lily Severson

Patrick Shauver

Mykyle Shymansky

Stacey Warner

Christine Welch

Austin Youngerman

North Beach

Jerrid Beckham

Madelyn Wilson

Owings

Christopher Brandts

Casey Hall

Stephanie Marceron

Jason McNult

Samantha Plumley

Port Republic

Lauren Britt

Dina Ponce-Reyes

Chad Smialek

Shelby Stinnett

Prince Frederick

Skylar Clark

Deborah Foy

Nathan Maldonado-Munoz

Jillian Pike

Tyra Robinson

Saint Leonard

Danielle Askew

Kayleh Settie

Amber Morley

Solomons

Ryan Bausch

Sunderland

Grantley Bourne

Ashley Cope

Branden Latvala

Leonardo Tompkins

Charles County

Brandywine

Crystal Pirner

Bryans Road

Sara Cotugno

Scott Parker

Emily Timms

Hughesville

Aubre Bitzer

Amanda Falcone

Emily Franklin

Jack Murphy

Sarah Tutz

Indian Head

Steven Cusick

Alyssa Danner

Lisa Hall

Amy Smith

Thanyathorn Vachira-Anan

La Plata

Taylor Beall

Ibtehaj Dahabreh

Jayla Davis

Sonya Falkenstein

Laura Lopez McNulty

Julia Moul

Inderpreet Mundi

Sean Ray

Kristy Spitzer

Candace Smith

Riley Winkler

Nanjemoy

Caitlyn Miller

Haley Shields

Macie Shumpert

Port Tobacco

Amari Early

Stephen Eaton

Waldorf

Kailyn Alton

Tyrone Baylock

Jalen Brooks

Joshua Bullock

Bria Campbell

Melissa Coker

Djemila Davis

Jordin Dixson

Karsyn Dodson

Jean Dumesnil

Amanda Escobar

Kaylee Fenwick

Alexandria Hancock

Tamysha Harris

Cornelius Hightower

Kim Ngan Huynh

Diana Le

Yukyi Leung

Kelly McGeady

Alejandria Meadows

Charissa Kay Melchor

Azayiah Montgomery

Kaylee Murphy

Kennedy Newkirk

Tori Nguyen

Jeet Patel

Suzanna Pena

Nina Pettus

Austin Phillips

Justine Potter

Melvonia Powell

Gretchen Ptack

Lauriel Razo

Olivia Richards

Stephanie Ritchie

Amanda Sokolowski

Faith Watters

Welcome

Samantha Reed

White Plains

Rebecca Hammonds

Deja Henderson

Shaelee Higgins

Monica Jenkins

Kira White

Prince Georges County

Clinton

Talor Baker

Karla Lou Ugalino

Fort Washington

Josannah Watson

St. Mary’s County

Avenue

Tineka Short

California

Debra Gilroy

Satoko Griffith

Crystal Rigdon-Velasco

Kelechi Webb

Callaway

Lindalu Simpkins

Chaptico

Frederick Miller

Charlotte Hall

Danielle Bowles

Ashley Latham

Lucius Latham

Miranda Shipman

Clements

Kelly Quade

Sarah Quade

Coltons Point

Alice Pratt

Drayden

Samantha Richards

Great Mills

Cassie Aud

Freddie Brewington

Tamair Dickerson

Courtney Gray

Cody Hance

Hollywood

Erica Abdelaziz

Samantha Kestler

Heather Little

Kelcee Oliver

Dennis Schnaubelt

Joseph Soikowski

Leonardtown

Christopher Frankewicz

Erica Greenfield

Sarah Grumbine

Hannah Hanson

Elizabeth Krissoff

Alexander Landavazo

Taylor Osvatics

Allison Ridgell

Chandra Snyder

Samantha Tercedo

Henry Vanderborght

Kaitlin Wescott

Lexington Park

Sophia Campbell

David Cannavo

Rosyln Faulk

Aric Gebhardt

Jamie Grumbine

Mykel Harris

Samantha Longobardo

Savannah Manning

Joseph McGhee

Kirsten Misner

Brandon Morgan

Renee Moss

Hannah Mumbert

Quinton Nasman

Megan Peterson

Jade Russell

Mechanicsville

Jessie Ack

Taylor Bell

Rose Bowling

Joshua Copsey

Keith Decker

Devyn Gass

Stephanie Hintze

Alyssa Murphy

Samantha Pallo

Bradlie Quick

Jessica Rickett

Cody Russell

Kayla Saunders

Danielle Schaefer

Bianca Wheeler

Darcy White

Breanna Windsor

Patuxent River

Melanie Deshields

Brianah Willis

Saint Inigoes

Dylan Bright

Tall Timbers

Cami Stemple

Virginia

King George

Anthony Hankins

