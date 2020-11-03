Support Local Journalism

$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.

Thank you for all of your comments, ideas, photos and support!

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has released its dean’s list for the 2020 summer sessions. Students who have earned 12 or more credits at CSM are eligible to be considered for the dean’s list.

At the end of the fall, spring and summer sessions, full- and part-time students who have completed at least six credits during the semester and have earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better will be included in the dean’s list.

Calvert County

Chesapeake Beach

  • Melissa Bowen
  • Melissa Brooks
  • Beverly Harrington
  • Paul Meinke
  • Taylor Parker
  • Deanna Runyon

Dowell

  • Cassandra Wills

Dunkirk

  • Sean Cleary
  • Cambrie Cochran

Huntingtown

  • Diane Baker
  • Casper Bradbury
  • Charlana Edmonds
  • Nicholas Garofalo
  • Destiny Johnson
  • John Krell
  • Matthew Labille
  • Hailey Lagimoniere
  • Bao Nguyen
  • Hope Rhoads
  • Abigail Strauss
  • Ashlee Unger
  • Paige Wilde

Lusby

  • Julia Arndt
  • Patricia Branham
  • Cady Gorsak
  • Breyonna Hall
  • Jessica Hammett
  • Shannon Maughan
  • Raleigh Padgett
  • Lily Severson
  • Patrick Shauver
  • Mykyle Shymansky
  • Stacey Warner
  • Christine Welch
  • Austin Youngerman

North Beach

  • Jerrid Beckham
  • Madelyn Wilson

Owings

  • Christopher Brandts
  • Casey Hall
  • Stephanie Marceron
  • Jason McNult
  • Samantha Plumley

Port Republic

  • Lauren Britt
  • Dina Ponce-Reyes
  • Chad Smialek
  • Shelby Stinnett

Prince Frederick

  • Skylar Clark
  • Deborah Foy
  • Nathan Maldonado-Munoz
  • Jillian Pike
  • Tyra Robinson

Saint Leonard

  • Danielle Askew
  • Kayleh Settie
  • Amber Morley

Solomons

  • Ryan Bausch

Sunderland

  • Grantley Bourne
  • Ashley Cope
  • Branden Latvala
  • Leonardo Tompkins

Charles County

Brandywine

  • Crystal Pirner

Bryans Road

  • Sara Cotugno
  • Scott Parker
  • Emily Timms

Hughesville

  • Aubre Bitzer
  • Amanda Falcone
  • Emily Franklin
  • Jack Murphy
  • Sarah Tutz

Indian Head

  • Steven Cusick
  • Alyssa Danner
  • Lisa Hall
  • Amy Smith
  • Thanyathorn Vachira-Anan

La Plata

  • Taylor Beall
  • Ibtehaj Dahabreh
  • Jayla Davis
  • Sonya Falkenstein
  • Laura Lopez McNulty
  • Julia Moul
  • Inderpreet Mundi
  • Sean Ray
  • Kristy Spitzer
  • Candace Smith
  • Riley Winkler

Nanjemoy

  • Caitlyn Miller
  • Haley Shields
  • Macie Shumpert
  • Port Tobacco
  • Amari Early
  • Stephen Eaton

Waldorf

  • Kailyn Alton
  • Tyrone Baylock
  • Jalen Brooks
  • Joshua Bullock
  • Bria Campbell
  • Melissa Coker
  • Djemila Davis
  • Jordin Dixson
  • Karsyn Dodson
  • Jean Dumesnil
  • Amanda Escobar
  • Kaylee Fenwick
  • Alexandria Hancock
  • Tamysha Harris
  • Cornelius Hightower
  • Kim Ngan Huynh
  • Diana Le
  • Yukyi Leung
  • Kelly McGeady
  • Alejandria Meadows
  • Charissa Kay Melchor
  • Azayiah Montgomery
  • Kaylee Murphy
  • Kennedy Newkirk
  • Tori Nguyen
  • Jeet Patel
  • Suzanna Pena
  • Nina Pettus
  • Austin Phillips
  • Justine Potter
  • Melvonia Powell
  • Gretchen Ptack
  • Lauriel Razo
  • Olivia Richards
  • Stephanie Ritchie
  • Amanda Sokolowski
  • Faith Watters

Welcome

  • Samantha Reed

White Plains

  • Rebecca Hammonds
  • Deja Henderson
  • Shaelee Higgins
  • Monica Jenkins
  • Kira White

Prince Georges County

Clinton

  • Talor Baker
  • Karla Lou Ugalino

Fort Washington

  • Josannah Watson

St. Mary’s County

Avenue

  • Tineka Short

California

  • Debra Gilroy
  • Satoko Griffith
  • Crystal Rigdon-Velasco
  • Kelechi Webb

Callaway

  • Lindalu Simpkins

Chaptico

  • Frederick Miller

Charlotte Hall

  • Danielle Bowles
  • Ashley Latham
  • Lucius Latham
  • Miranda Shipman

Clements

  • Kelly Quade
  • Sarah Quade

Coltons Point

  • Alice Pratt

Drayden

  • Samantha Richards

Great Mills

  • Cassie Aud
  • Freddie Brewington
  • Tamair Dickerson
  • Courtney Gray
  • Cody Hance

Hollywood

  • Erica Abdelaziz
  • Samantha Kestler
  • Heather Little
  • Kelcee Oliver
  • Dennis Schnaubelt
  • Joseph Soikowski

Leonardtown

  • Christopher Frankewicz
  • Erica Greenfield
  • Sarah Grumbine
  • Hannah Hanson
  • Elizabeth Krissoff
  • Alexander Landavazo
  • Taylor Osvatics
  • Allison Ridgell
  • Chandra Snyder
  • Samantha Tercedo
  • Henry Vanderborght
  • Kaitlin Wescott

Lexington Park

Sophia Campbell

  • David Cannavo
  • Rosyln Faulk
  • Aric Gebhardt
  • Jamie Grumbine
  • Mykel Harris
  • Samantha Longobardo
  • Savannah Manning
  • Joseph McGhee
  • Kirsten Misner
  • Brandon Morgan
  • Renee Moss
  • Hannah Mumbert
  • Quinton Nasman
  • Megan Peterson
  • Jade Russell

Mechanicsville

  • Jessie Ack
  • Taylor Bell
  • Rose Bowling
  • Joshua Copsey
  • Keith Decker
  • Devyn Gass
  • Stephanie Hintze
  • Alyssa Murphy
  • Samantha Pallo
  • Bradlie Quick
  • Jessica Rickett
  • Cody Russell
  • Kayla Saunders
  • Danielle Schaefer
  • Bianca Wheeler
  • Darcy White
  • Breanna Windsor

Patuxent River

  • Melanie Deshields
  • Brianah Willis

Saint Inigoes

  • Dylan Bright

Tall Timbers

  • Cami Stemple

Virginia

King George

  • Anthony Hankins

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply