Support Local Journalism
Thank you for all of your comments, ideas, photos and support!
The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has released its dean’s list for the 2020 summer sessions. Students who have earned 12 or more credits at CSM are eligible to be considered for the dean’s list.
At the end of the fall, spring and summer sessions, full- and part-time students who have completed at least six credits during the semester and have earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better will be included in the dean’s list.
Calvert County
Chesapeake Beach
- Melissa Bowen
- Melissa Brooks
- Beverly Harrington
- Paul Meinke
- Taylor Parker
- Deanna Runyon
Dowell
- Cassandra Wills
Dunkirk
- Sean Cleary
- Cambrie Cochran
Huntingtown
- Diane Baker
- Casper Bradbury
- Charlana Edmonds
- Nicholas Garofalo
- Destiny Johnson
- John Krell
- Matthew Labille
- Hailey Lagimoniere
- Bao Nguyen
- Hope Rhoads
- Abigail Strauss
- Ashlee Unger
- Paige Wilde
Lusby
- Julia Arndt
- Patricia Branham
- Cady Gorsak
- Breyonna Hall
- Jessica Hammett
- Shannon Maughan
- Raleigh Padgett
- Lily Severson
- Patrick Shauver
- Mykyle Shymansky
- Stacey Warner
- Christine Welch
- Austin Youngerman
North Beach
- Jerrid Beckham
- Madelyn Wilson
Owings
- Christopher Brandts
- Casey Hall
- Stephanie Marceron
- Jason McNult
- Samantha Plumley
Port Republic
- Lauren Britt
- Dina Ponce-Reyes
- Chad Smialek
- Shelby Stinnett
Prince Frederick
- Skylar Clark
- Deborah Foy
- Nathan Maldonado-Munoz
- Jillian Pike
- Tyra Robinson
Saint Leonard
- Danielle Askew
- Kayleh Settie
- Amber Morley
Solomons
- Ryan Bausch
Sunderland
- Grantley Bourne
- Ashley Cope
- Branden Latvala
- Leonardo Tompkins
Charles County
Brandywine
- Crystal Pirner
Bryans Road
- Sara Cotugno
- Scott Parker
- Emily Timms
Hughesville
- Aubre Bitzer
- Amanda Falcone
- Emily Franklin
- Jack Murphy
- Sarah Tutz
Indian Head
- Steven Cusick
- Alyssa Danner
- Lisa Hall
- Amy Smith
- Thanyathorn Vachira-Anan
La Plata
- Taylor Beall
- Ibtehaj Dahabreh
- Jayla Davis
- Sonya Falkenstein
- Laura Lopez McNulty
- Julia Moul
- Inderpreet Mundi
- Sean Ray
- Kristy Spitzer
- Candace Smith
- Riley Winkler
Nanjemoy
- Caitlyn Miller
- Haley Shields
- Macie Shumpert
- Port Tobacco
- Amari Early
- Stephen Eaton
Waldorf
- Kailyn Alton
- Tyrone Baylock
- Jalen Brooks
- Joshua Bullock
- Bria Campbell
- Melissa Coker
- Djemila Davis
- Jordin Dixson
- Karsyn Dodson
- Jean Dumesnil
- Amanda Escobar
- Kaylee Fenwick
- Alexandria Hancock
- Tamysha Harris
- Cornelius Hightower
- Kim Ngan Huynh
- Diana Le
- Yukyi Leung
- Kelly McGeady
- Alejandria Meadows
- Charissa Kay Melchor
- Azayiah Montgomery
- Kaylee Murphy
- Kennedy Newkirk
- Tori Nguyen
- Jeet Patel
- Suzanna Pena
- Nina Pettus
- Austin Phillips
- Justine Potter
- Melvonia Powell
- Gretchen Ptack
- Lauriel Razo
- Olivia Richards
- Stephanie Ritchie
- Amanda Sokolowski
- Faith Watters
Welcome
- Samantha Reed
White Plains
- Rebecca Hammonds
- Deja Henderson
- Shaelee Higgins
- Monica Jenkins
- Kira White
Prince Georges County
Clinton
- Talor Baker
- Karla Lou Ugalino
Fort Washington
- Josannah Watson
St. Mary’s County
Avenue
- Tineka Short
California
- Debra Gilroy
- Satoko Griffith
- Crystal Rigdon-Velasco
- Kelechi Webb
Callaway
- Lindalu Simpkins
Chaptico
- Frederick Miller
Charlotte Hall
- Danielle Bowles
- Ashley Latham
- Lucius Latham
- Miranda Shipman
Clements
- Kelly Quade
- Sarah Quade
Coltons Point
- Alice Pratt
Drayden
- Samantha Richards
Great Mills
- Cassie Aud
- Freddie Brewington
- Tamair Dickerson
- Courtney Gray
- Cody Hance
Hollywood
- Erica Abdelaziz
- Samantha Kestler
- Heather Little
- Kelcee Oliver
- Dennis Schnaubelt
- Joseph Soikowski
Leonardtown
- Christopher Frankewicz
- Erica Greenfield
- Sarah Grumbine
- Hannah Hanson
- Elizabeth Krissoff
- Alexander Landavazo
- Taylor Osvatics
- Allison Ridgell
- Chandra Snyder
- Samantha Tercedo
- Henry Vanderborght
- Kaitlin Wescott
Lexington Park
Sophia Campbell
- David Cannavo
- Rosyln Faulk
- Aric Gebhardt
- Jamie Grumbine
- Mykel Harris
- Samantha Longobardo
- Savannah Manning
- Joseph McGhee
- Kirsten Misner
- Brandon Morgan
- Renee Moss
- Hannah Mumbert
- Quinton Nasman
- Megan Peterson
- Jade Russell
Mechanicsville
- Jessie Ack
- Taylor Bell
- Rose Bowling
- Joshua Copsey
- Keith Decker
- Devyn Gass
- Stephanie Hintze
- Alyssa Murphy
- Samantha Pallo
- Bradlie Quick
- Jessica Rickett
- Cody Russell
- Kayla Saunders
- Danielle Schaefer
- Bianca Wheeler
- Darcy White
- Breanna Windsor
Patuxent River
- Melanie Deshields
- Brianah Willis
Saint Inigoes
- Dylan Bright
Tall Timbers
- Cami Stemple
Virginia
King George
- Anthony Hankins