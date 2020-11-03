WALDORF, MD–Patuxent Brewing is excited to announce the release of Black is Beautiful (BIB), a collaboration with their friends and mentors at Heavy Seas Brewery. Their Black is Beautiful is a luscious, Vanilla Chai Stout – a roasty, creamy, and spicy take on the BIB base stout.

Heavy Seas will be donating 100% of the profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Education Fund. Patuxent Brewing will be donating 100% of their proceeds to their local NAACP chapter, and a few other charities’ initiatives that fall in line with BIB’s objectives.

The” Black is Beautiful” label (originally created by Weathered Souls Brewing Co.) Credit: Patuxent Brewing Company / Patuxent Brewing Company

Davie Feaster, founder, and head brewmaster is extremely grateful that Patuxent Brewing and Heavy Seas were able to be a part of a movement that is near and dear to his heart.

“I have always wanted my brewery to have a place in aiding the entire community. Even in the hard times – we must continue to help each other be great. I could not have asked for a better collaboration than the Heavy Seas team,” Feaster said.



The Black is Beautiful collaboration is set for release November 25, 2020.

About the Black is Beautiful Project

Started by Weathered Souls Brewing Company, The Black is Beautiful initiative is a collaborative effort amongst the brewing community and its customers, in an attempt to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily. Our mission is to bridge the gap that’s been around for ages and provide a platform to show that the brewing community is an inclusive place for everyone of any color. To learn more: www.blackisbeautiful.beer.

About Patuxent Brewing Co.

Patuxent Brewing Co., 70 Industrial Park Drive, Suite 2A, “We do what the big boys can’t.” Founded by Davie Feaster in 2017, Patuxent Brewing flexes with the times and seasons. Davie is inspired by his daily environment and he uses those experiences to craft and brew beer with exceptional depth and flavor. Davie’s fellow associates add their skills to hosting customers in the taproom, filling cans for carryout, and taking care of the daily operations of a growing brewery. For additional information, visit www.patuxentbrewing.com.

About Heavy Seas Brewing

Heavy Seas Beer was founded by Hugh Sisson in 1995. The business has since grown to become one of the most respected and award-winning craft breweries on the east coast. As the first pub brewer in Maryland, Hugh was responsible for the legislation that made brewpubs legal in the state. Now over two decades later, Heavy Seas is celebrating its 24th year of brewing independent craft beer in Baltimore. The brewery continues to expand its beer portfolio, now producing 23 different beer styles and distributing to 20 states as well as Washington D.C. Heavy Seas was also named Beer Connoisseur Magazine’s 2017 Brewery of the Year. For more information, please visit www.hsbeer.com.

Like this: Like Loading...