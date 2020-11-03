ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland is pleased to announce Reava Potter as the first Director of Cross Country and Track and Field for the Seahawks. Potter will lead the already established St. Mary’s College cross country teams and the Seahawks newest varsity sport, track, and field.

“Coach Potter from the beginning of the process, emerged as a top candidate through her ability to not only coach and recruit young men and women student-athletes, but also develop them into leaders in the sport and community,” said Director of Athletics and Recreation, Crystal Gi bson. “She has proved her ability to recruit top-level student-athletes, athletically and academically – developing them into highly competitive athletes and leaders. Reava is an outstanding fit for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland community and I am confident she will bring a high level of success in building these programs for top-level competition.”

Potter joins the Seahawks after serving as the Head Cross Country and Indoor/Outdoor Track and Field Coach at Emmanuel College (Boston, Massachusetts) for two seasons. Along with her head coaching duties, Potter worked in partnership with Bon Appetit and the company’s regional nutrition staff as Emmanuel’s Fitness and Nutrition Advisor and developed nutritional plans for students that aligned with their individual training regimen, personal health goals, or sport. She also created new fitness programs that were open to the entire Emmanuel community.

“I would like to thank Director of Athletics, Crystal Gibson, and the committee for selecting me for this position,” stated Potter. “I am very excited about the opportunity to take over the cross country teams and start a new track and field program. I would also like to thank Athletic Director Brendan McWilliams and Andy Yosinoff for giving me an opportunity to become a head coach at Emmanuel College. I am excited to see what I can accomplish at St. Mary’s College of Maryland!”

In her two seasons at Emmanuel, Potter coached the women’s cross country squad to the 2018 GNAC Championship and the women’s indoor track & field team to the inaugural GNAC Championship in 2020. She coached a total of eight GNAC All-Conference runners in cross country while the entire squad was recognized by the USTFCCCA in both 2018 and 2019, earning the National Team Academic Award for both the men and women. Potter was named the 2020 GNAC Indoor Track & Field Women’s Coach of the Year following the Championship campaign.

Under Potter’s leadership, a total of 11 Emmanuel school records were broken with five in the indoor track & field season (women’s pentathlon, women’s triple jump, men’s pole vault, men’s triple jump, men’s shot put), five in the outdoor track & field season (women’s 400m hurdles, women’s 3,000m, women’s steeplechase, women’s triple jump, men’s discus throw) as well as the men’s cross country 8k school record. She also coached five individuals and three relay teams to qualifying performances for the New England Regional Championships during the Indoor Track & Field season.

Additionally, Potter was selected as a part of the USTFCCCA’s Female Coaching Mentorship Program (FCMP) for the 2020-21 academic year. The FCMP is designed to increase the representation, depth of knowledge, and advancement of female coaches in the field of cross country and track & field coaching at every level, as well as create accessibility within the industry.

Before arriving at Emmanuel, Potter served as an Assistant Coach at the University of Alabama at Birmingham for four seasons where she specialized in coaching the multi-event, jumping, and throwing athletes. While at the UAB, she coached three student-athletes to All-Conference accolades in the NCAA Division I Conference USA.

Prior to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Potter served as an Assistant Coach at Bethune-Cookman University for the 2013-14 season. There she coached a total of 17 All-Conference student-athletes including five conference champions in the NCAA Division I Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), leading the Wildcats to the program’s first-ever MEAC Men’s Conference Championship. Three student-athletes at Bethune-Cookman were named USTFCCCA (United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association) All-Americans under Potter’s guidance.

Potter spent the 2012-13 season as an Assistant Coach at Shaw University, her first stop after seven years at Temple University where she competed as an undergraduate before serving on staff as a Graduate Assistant. While on staff, she helped coach her alma-mater to an Atlantic-10 Conference Championship during the 2009-10 campaign.

As a student-athlete at Temple, Potter was a four-year member of the Owls Track & Field squad serving as a team captain during her senior campaign in 2009. She qualified for the Atlantic-10 Conference Championship in the heptathlon, triple jump, pentathlon and relays all four seasons and was awarded the Spirit and Sportsmanship Awards during her time at Temple, where she also served as a member of the NCAA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) from 2007-09.

Potter graduated from Temple University in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology before completing a Master of Science in Exercise and Sport Psychology at Temple in 2012. She holds a USATF Level One Certification and is also USTFCCCA Certified in Jumps, Throws, and Strength and Conditioning.

