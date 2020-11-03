St. Charles, MD – Simon® is pleased to announce a safe and socially distanced Santa visit for families as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience at St. Charles Towne Center.

Santa arrives on November 27, 2020, and will be available for socially distanced visits until Christmas Eve.

Things to know before you go:

Reservations are required. Make Santa reservations today by clicking here .

. For everyone’s safety, visiting Santa will be a socially distanced experience.

Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks throughout the duration of each visit.

