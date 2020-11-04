Support Local Journalism
Thank you for all of your comments, ideas, photos and support!
President and Vice President of the United States
Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|By Mail
|Prov.
|Total
|Percent
|Donald J. Trump and Michael Pence
|Republican
|13,578
|5,339
|1,372
|0
|20,289
|35.4%
|Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
|Democratic
|21,333
|5,358
|9,246
|0
|35,937
|62.6%
|Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen
|Libertarian
|282
|184
|48
|0
|514
|0.9%
|Howie Gresham Hawkins and Angela Walker
|Green
|174
|109
|20
|0
|303
|0.5%
|Jerome M. Segal and John de Graaf
|Bread and Roses
|63
|39
|6
|0
|108
|0.2%
|Sharon Wallace and Karen M. Short (Write In)
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Dennis Andrew Ball (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Barbara Bellar (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|President Boddie (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Mary Ruth Caro Simmons and Sherrie Dow (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Brian Carroll (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Mark Charles and Adrian Wallace (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Phil Collins (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Ryan Ehrenreich and Veronica Ehrenreich (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Randall Foltyniewkz (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Tom Hoefling and Andy Prior (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Shawn Howard (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Johnson Lee (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Susan B. Lochocki (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Brock Pierce and Karia Ballard (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Deborah Rouse and Sheila Cannon (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Peter W. Sherrill (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Jade Simmons and Claudeligh J. Roze (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Kasey Wells (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Kanye West (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Gloria La Riva and Sunil Freeman (Write In)
|Unaffiliated
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Albert Raley (Write In)
|Unaffiliated
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Benjamin Schwalb (Write In)
|Unaffiliated
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Edward Shlikas (Write In)
|Unaffiliated
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Other Write-Ins
|114
|73
|39
|0
|226
|0.4%
Representative in Congress
District 5
Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|By Mail
|Prov.
|Total
|Percent
|Chris Palombi
|Republican
|13,613
|5,295
|1,513
|0
|20,421
|35.9%
|Steny H. Hoyer
|Democratic
|21,580
|5,622
|9,192
|0
|36,394
|63.9%
|Other Write-Ins
|48
|23
|26
|0
|97
|0.2%
Judge of the Circuit Court
Judicial Circuit 7
Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|By Mail
|Prov.
|Total
|Percent
|Patrick Devine
|16,118
|5,962
|3,815
|0
|25,895
|46.7%
|Makeba Gibbs
|18,376
|4,647
|6,394
|0
|29,417
|53.1%
|Other Write-Ins
|50
|42
|11
|0
|103
|0.2%
Judge, Court of Appeals
Appellate Circuit 5
Jonathan Biran
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office
|Jonathan Biran
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|By Mail
|Prov.
|Total
|Percent
|Yes
|23,933
|7,465
|7,351
|0
|38,749
|75.6%
|No
|7,971
|2,473
|2,059
|0
|12,503
|24.4%
Judge, Court of Special Appeals At Large
E. Gregory Wells
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office
|E. Gregory Wells
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|By Mail
|Prov.
|Total
|Percent
|Yes
|25,450
|7,721
|8,385
|0
|41,556
|81.1%
|No
|6,422
|2,199
|1,063
|0
|9,684
|18.9%