President and Vice President of the United States

Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day By Mail Prov. Total Percent
Donald J. Trump and Michael Pence Republican 13,578 5,339 1,372 0 20,289 35.4%
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Democratic 21,333 5,358 9,246 0 35,937 62.6%
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen Libertarian 282 184 48 0 514 0.9%
Howie Gresham Hawkins and Angela Walker Green 174 109 20 0 303 0.5%
Jerome M. Segal and John de Graaf Bread and Roses 63 39 6 0 108 0.2%
Sharon Wallace and Karen M. Short (Write In) Democratic NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Dennis Andrew Ball (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Barbara Bellar (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
President Boddie (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Mary Ruth Caro Simmons and Sherrie Dow (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Brian Carroll (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Mark Charles and Adrian Wallace (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Phil Collins (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Ryan Ehrenreich and Veronica Ehrenreich (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Randall Foltyniewkz (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Tom Hoefling and Andy Prior (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Shawn Howard (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Johnson Lee (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Susan B. Lochocki (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Brock Pierce and Karia Ballard (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Deborah Rouse and Sheila Cannon (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Peter W. Sherrill (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Jade Simmons and Claudeligh J. Roze (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Kasey Wells (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Kanye West (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Gloria La Riva and Sunil Freeman (Write In) Unaffiliated NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Albert Raley (Write In) Unaffiliated NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Benjamin Schwalb (Write In) Unaffiliated NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Edward Shlikas (Write In) Unaffiliated NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Other Write-Ins 114 73 39 0 226 0.4%

Representative in Congress

District 5
Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day By Mail Prov. Total Percent
Chris Palombi Republican 13,613 5,295 1,513 0 20,421 35.9%
Steny H. Hoyer Democratic 21,580 5,622 9,192 0 36,394 63.9%
Other Write-Ins 48 23 26 0 97 0.2%

Judge of the Circuit Court

Judicial Circuit 7
Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day By Mail Prov. Total Percent
Patrick Devine 16,118 5,962 3,815 0 25,895 46.7%
Makeba Gibbs 18,376 4,647 6,394 0 29,417 53.1%
Other Write-Ins 50 42 11 0 103 0.2%

Judge, Court of Appeals

Appellate Circuit 5
Jonathan Biran
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office

Jonathan Biran Early Voting Election Day By Mail Prov. Total Percent
Yes 23,933 7,465 7,351 0 38,749 75.6%
No 7,971 2,473 2,059 0 12,503 24.4%

Judge, Court of Special Appeals At Large

E. Gregory Wells
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office

E. Gregory Wells Early Voting Election Day By Mail Prov. Total Percent
Yes 25,450 7,721 8,385 0 41,556 81.1%
No 6,422 2,199 1,063 0 9,684 18.9%

