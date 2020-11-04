On November 3 at 10:56 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the victim, Daniel McClellan-Givens 17, of Waldorf, inside an apartment; he had a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was in the parking lot of Aldermans Place, which is nearby, to meet someone. There was an altercation and shots were fired. McClellan-Givens ran back to his apartment for help and the suspect(s) fled.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Weaver at (301) 609-6571. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward leading to the arrest of the suspect(s).

