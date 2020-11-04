Support Local Journalism

$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.

Thank you for all of your comments, ideas, photos and support!

President and Vice President of the United States

Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day By Mail Prov. Total Percent
Donald J. Trump and Michael Pence Republican 13,907 9,068 2,910 0 25,885 58.1%
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Democratic 5,887 3,193 8,337 0 17,417 39.1%
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen Libertarian 351 319 186 0 856 1.9%
Howie Gresham Hawkins and Angela Walker Green 65 49 38 0 152 0.3%
Jerome M. Segal and John de Graaf Bread and Roses 26 11 17 0 54 0.1%
Sharon Wallace and Karen M. Short (Write In) Democratic NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Dennis Andrew Ball (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Barbara Bellar (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
President Boddie (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Mary Ruth Caro Simmons and Sherrie Dow (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Brian Carroll (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Mark Charles and Adrian Wallace (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Phil Collins (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Ryan Ehrenreich and Veronica Ehrenreich (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Randall Foltyniewkz (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Tom Hoefling and Andy Prior (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Shawn Howard (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Johnson Lee (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Susan B. Lochocki (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Brock Pierce and Karia Ballard (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Deborah Rouse and Sheila Cannon (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Peter W. Sherrill (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Jade Simmons and Claudeligh J. Roze (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Kasey Wells (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Kanye West (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Gloria La Riva and Sunil Freeman (Write In) Unaffiliated NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Albert Raley (Write In) Unaffiliated NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Benjamin Schwalb (Write In) Unaffiliated NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Edward Shlikas (Write In) Unaffiliated NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Other Write-Ins 76 77 66 0 219 0.5%

Representative in Congress

District 5
Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day By Mail Prov. Total Percent
Chris Palombi Republican 14,078 8,996 3,268 0 26,342 60.0%
Steny H. Hoyer Democratic 5,938 3,443 8,112 0 17,493 39.9%
Other Write-Ins 14 9 34 0 57 0.1%

Judge of the Circuit Court

Judicial Circuit 7
Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day By Mail Prov. Total Percent
Joseph Michael Stanalonis 15,758 9,688 8,418 0 33,864 98.6%
Other Write-Ins 219 110 143 0 472 1.4%

Judge, Court of Appeals

Appellate Circuit 5
Jonathan Biran
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office

Jonathan Biran Early Voting Election Day By Mail Prov. Total Percent
Yes 13,637 8,385 7,777 0 29,799 84.4%
No 2,556 1,670 1,271 0 5,497 15.6%

Judge, Court of Special Appeals At Large

E. Gregory Wells
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office

E. Gregory Wells Early Voting Election Day By Mail Prov. Total Percent
Yes 13,673 8,402 8,220 0 30,295 86.2%
No 2,404 1,566 862 0 4,832 13.8%

Board of Education At Large

Vote for 1

Name Early Voting Election Day By Mail Prov. Total Percent
Cathy Allen 13,813 8,160 8,405 0 30,378 82.4%
Deforest Rathbone 3,077 2,028 1,169 0 6,274 17.0%
Other Write-Ins 98 77 50 0 225 0.6%

Board of Education

District 2
Vote for 1

Name Early Voting Election Day By Mail Prov. Total Percent
Jim Davis 10,170 6,106 3,748 0 20,024 54.9%
Heather Marin Earhart 6,735 4,111 5,450 0 16,296 44.7%
Other Write-Ins 56 54 27 0 137 0.4%

District 4
Vote for 1

Name Early Voting Election Day By Mail Prov. Total Percent
Mary M. Washington 15,211 9,269 9,239 0 33,719 98.4%
Other Write-Ins 267 210 71 0 548 1.6%

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply