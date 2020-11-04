Support Local Journalism
Thank you for all of your comments, ideas, photos and support!
President and Vice President of the United States
Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|By Mail
|Prov.
|Total
|Percent
|Donald J. Trump and Michael Pence
|Republican
|13,907
|9,068
|2,910
|0
|25,885
|58.1%
|Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
|Democratic
|5,887
|3,193
|8,337
|0
|17,417
|39.1%
|Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen
|Libertarian
|351
|319
|186
|0
|856
|1.9%
|Howie Gresham Hawkins and Angela Walker
|Green
|65
|49
|38
|0
|152
|0.3%
|Jerome M. Segal and John de Graaf
|Bread and Roses
|26
|11
|17
|0
|54
|0.1%
|Sharon Wallace and Karen M. Short (Write In)
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Dennis Andrew Ball (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Barbara Bellar (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|President Boddie (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Mary Ruth Caro Simmons and Sherrie Dow (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Brian Carroll (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Mark Charles and Adrian Wallace (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Phil Collins (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Ryan Ehrenreich and Veronica Ehrenreich (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Randall Foltyniewkz (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Tom Hoefling and Andy Prior (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Shawn Howard (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Johnson Lee (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Susan B. Lochocki (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Brock Pierce and Karia Ballard (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Deborah Rouse and Sheila Cannon (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Peter W. Sherrill (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Jade Simmons and Claudeligh J. Roze (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Kasey Wells (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Kanye West (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Gloria La Riva and Sunil Freeman (Write In)
|Unaffiliated
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Albert Raley (Write In)
|Unaffiliated
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Benjamin Schwalb (Write In)
|Unaffiliated
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Edward Shlikas (Write In)
|Unaffiliated
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Other Write-Ins
|76
|77
|66
|0
|219
|0.5%
Representative in Congress
District 5
Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|By Mail
|Prov.
|Total
|Percent
|Chris Palombi
|Republican
|14,078
|8,996
|3,268
|0
|26,342
|60.0%
|Steny H. Hoyer
|Democratic
|5,938
|3,443
|8,112
|0
|17,493
|39.9%
|Other Write-Ins
|14
|9
|34
|0
|57
|0.1%
Judge of the Circuit Court
Judicial Circuit 7
Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|By Mail
|Prov.
|Total
|Percent
|Joseph Michael Stanalonis
|15,758
|9,688
|8,418
|0
|33,864
|98.6%
|Other Write-Ins
|219
|110
|143
|0
|472
|1.4%
Judge, Court of Appeals
Appellate Circuit 5
Jonathan Biran
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office
|Jonathan Biran
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|By Mail
|Prov.
|Total
|Percent
|Yes
|13,637
|8,385
|7,777
|0
|29,799
|84.4%
|No
|2,556
|1,670
|1,271
|0
|5,497
|15.6%
Judge, Court of Special Appeals At Large
E. Gregory Wells
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office
|E. Gregory Wells
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|By Mail
|Prov.
|Total
|Percent
|Yes
|13,673
|8,402
|8,220
|0
|30,295
|86.2%
|No
|2,404
|1,566
|862
|0
|4,832
|13.8%
Board of Education At Large
Vote for 1
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|By Mail
|Prov.
|Total
|Percent
|Cathy Allen
|13,813
|8,160
|8,405
|0
|30,378
|82.4%
|Deforest Rathbone
|3,077
|2,028
|1,169
|0
|6,274
|17.0%
|Other Write-Ins
|98
|77
|50
|0
|225
|0.6%
Board of Education
District 2
Vote for 1
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|By Mail
|Prov.
|Total
|Percent
|Jim Davis
|10,170
|6,106
|3,748
|0
|20,024
|54.9%
|Heather Marin Earhart
|6,735
|4,111
|5,450
|0
|16,296
|44.7%
|Other Write-Ins
|56
|54
|27
|0
|137
|0.4%
District 4
Vote for 1
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|By Mail
|Prov.
|Total
|Percent
|Mary M. Washington
|15,211
|9,269
|9,239
|0
|33,719
|98.4%
|Other Write-Ins
|267
|210
|71
|0
|548
|1.6%