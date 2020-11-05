Katreena Settle, MD, FACOG

Prince Frederick, Md. – CalvertHealth Obstetrics & Gynecology Delivers Exceptional Care with New Addition Katreena Settle, MD, FACOG

A board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Katreena Settle brings diverse experience to her new role at CalvertHealth OB/GYN from teaching residents at Jacobi Medical Center in New York to chairing the OB/GYN department at UM Charles Regional Medical Center.

Noted for her compassionate and knowledgeable care, Dr. Settle said she wants her patients to feel safe and confident in the treatment they receive at CalvertHealth OB/GYN.

In private practice for seven years, Dr. Settle has expertise in minimally invasive surgery and a special interest in preventive health and family planning. A native Washingtonian, she earned her medical degree at Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, DC.

She went on to complete her specialty training at Jacobi Medical Center, where she later joined the hospital faculty and practiced for more than three years. Dr. Settle then moved to the Southern Maryland area where she worked for a private practice prior to joining UM Charles Regional Medical Center in 2017.

Dr. Settle joins partners in care Dr. Barbara Estes, Dr. Hilary Ginter, Dr. Jessica Henry, Dr. Michelle Johnson, Dr. Aparajita Mahata, Dr. Kesha Robertson, Deborah Davis, WHNP and Ashly Gray, CRNP. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 410.414.4740.

