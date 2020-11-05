Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is prepared to move to Phase 2 of its Reopening Plan; however, the recent rise in COVID-19 cases has caused the school system to pause the move to in-person learning for students.

CCPS will continue to monitor the data and reassess; however, CCPS will not consider a move to Phase 2 until after the first of the year because of the upcoming holiday season. CCPS will continue virtual learning for all students until further notice. Student instruction continues through StudentVue and Zoom. All classes on Nov. 9 will start on time as scheduled during Phase 1.

Student learning centers will reopen on Monday, Nov. 9. CCPS is planning to reopen the internet cafes at Henry E. Lackey High School and Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The athletic competition season is on hold until CCPS moves to Phase 2; however, student athletes may continue off season conditioning during Phase 1.

AlphaBest before and aftercare sites at CCPS elementary schools will not open until the school system enters Phase 2. Visit the CCPS website at ccboe.com for the most up-to-date school system news.

