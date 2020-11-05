Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have identified and charged four suspects in connection with at least four citizen armed robberies that occurred between September 16, 2020 – October 27, 2020, in the Waldorf area.

In most cases, the suspects arranged to meet the victims under the guise of purchasing items the victims listed for sale on social media. Once the victim and suspects met, the suspects overpowered the victim by punching, kicking, and choking them, while pointing weapons at the victim as they stole the items that were for sale.

Through tedious investigative work, detectives pursued leads and connected the robberies, subsequently obtaining search warrants and arrest warrants. The search and arrest warrants were served on November 3 at different locations and the following suspects were arrested on the scene: Dashawn Fitzpatrick Thomason, formerly known as Deshawn Darnell Moses, 18, of Waldorf; Gary Arthur Robinson, Jr., 19, of Waldorf; and Pasheun Monique Perry, 19, of Waldorf. All three suspects were charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm during a violent crime, assault, and other related charges:

An arrest warrant is on file for Joshua Reginald Michael-Leech, 19, of Waldorf charging him with armed robbery, assault, firearm possession, and other related charges. Additional arrests are expected.

During the search warrants, three handguns were recovered as well as an assault-style rifle. Further, evidence linking the suspects to the crimes, to include the victims’ identification cards, was recovered. The robberies occurred on Pilgrims Square, Gallery Place, and Leonardtown Road.

Since their arrest, the suspects went before a District Court judge for a bond review and have been ordered to be released from the detention center on personal recognizance, once they are placed on electronic monitoring.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens when making transactions from online sales, to meet in a well-lit public area, including police departments and other similar places.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Robbery Unit at (301) 609-6491. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

