Meet Astro who’s ready to spend his Thanksgiving in his new home, could that be you
Astro (164203) is a fawn and black male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 1 year old. He weighs about 48.2 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted and micro-chipped prior to adoption.
For being a youngster, Astro is a class act. He’s very happy to meet new faces and would make a great walking/hiking companion.
He seems to want to be an only child so that he can have 100% of your attention. Come and meet this super cool guy today.
Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet.
Tri County Animal Shelter
- 6707 Animal Shelter Road
- Hughesville, Md 20637
- 301-932-1713