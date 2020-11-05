Meet Astro who’s ready to spend his Thanksgiving in his new home, could that be you

Astro (164203) is a fawn and black male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 1 year old. He weighs about 48.2 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted and micro-chipped prior to adoption.

For being a youngster, Astro is a class act. He’s very happy to meet new faces and would make a great walking/hiking companion.

He seems to want to be an only child so that he can have 100% of your attention. Come and meet this super cool guy today.

Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet.

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

Like this: Like Loading...