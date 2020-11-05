LEONARDTOWN, MD – On Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County approved the St. Mary’s County Restaurant Relief Fund. St. Mary’s County recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic hardship for many small businesses. The county has activated the Restaurant Relief Fund for foodservice establishments to provide local relief from this hardship during this time.

The new grant program will have a maximum budget of $779,000 to provide grants to support restaurants (full meal preparation with on-site dining), food trucks and bars that serve food and are based in St. Mary’s County.

Grants may be used for

working capital, such as rent, payroll and job training,

purchase of equipment and services to expand outdoor dining, such as tents, heaters, warmers and carts,

infrastructure improvements, such as HVAC system upgrades,

technology to support carryout and delivery,

purchase of PPE and disposable food containers or utensils, sanitation services, etc.

Restaurants will have access to grant funding of $10,000 and must be in good standing with the State of Maryland, St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management, Office of the Treasurer and Health Department.

All restaurants are encouraged to apply. Locally owned, non-franchise restaurants will be given priority funding until Nov. 19, 2020.

Deadline to submit an application is Dec. 4, 2020, or until all funds are obligated (whichever is sooner).

Eligible businesses can submit an online application starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at https://www.yesstmarysmd.com/rgrants/.

Applicants are encouraged to visit the grant portal at any time before Nov. 9 for more information on required documents, applicant eligibility, and to create a user account before submission of the application.

The application portal will be open until Dec. 4, 2020, or until 78 qualified applications have been received.

For more information, please contact Kellie Hinkle, Deputy Director, Department of Economic Development at Kellie.Hinkle@StMarysMD.com, or call 240-925-7178

