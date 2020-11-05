ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team recently participated in the Vs Cancer fundraiser. Before starting the fundraiser, the Seahawks set a goal to raise $1,000 for the foundation and surpassed that mark with a total of $1,773. The Seahawk women’s soccer team participated in a virtual four-mile run on Oct. 25 to raise the funds.

“This year has obviously been filled with various challenges and frustrations that come with not being allowed to have a normal season, but I couldn’t be more proud of the players for stepping up to still have a positive impact off the field and raise money for such an important cause,” said Head Women’s Soccer Coach, Peter Krech. “On behalf of the team, thank you to our players, coaches, families, and friends who were able to donate and help support the fight against pediatric cancer and brain tumors!”

With a total of $1,773 raised, the St. Mary’s College women’s soccer team finished 10th overall out of the various teams from around the country that participated in the fundraiser. The Vs Cancer 4-Mile challenge, which brings awareness to the fact that only 4% of federal government cancer research funds are designated to pediatric cancer research, has raised over $73,000.

About Vs Cancer

Vs. Cancer empowers any sports team, any athlete, and any community to help kids with cancer. As a signature fundraising campaign of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation proceeds help fund child life programs in local hospitals and lifesaving pediatric brain tumor research.

Vs. Cancer was built by athletes for athletes, giving them the platform to raise money for childhood cancer. Founder Chase Jones experienced the childhood cancer world first-hand; in 2006, as an eighteen-year-old college freshman, he was diagnosed with a Stage IV brain tumor. As a baseball player at the University of North Carolina, his team rallied around him during treatment and began raising funds to support their local hospital. As a byproduct of community help and national research, Chase attests his status of ten years cancer-free to a combination of the two.

Like this: Like Loading...