LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, Nov. 3, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

The Commissioners received updates from the County Attorney on county-owned surplus real property and voted to hold a public auction for the property.

The Commissioners voted to amend four legislative proposals that will go before the 2021 Regular Session of the Maryland General Assembly.

The Commissioners approved a public hearing request to receive community input on amending the St. Mary’s County Code by incorporating for the calendar year 2020 the award of 25 points to all active Fire, Rescue, and ALS volunteers who earned 50 LOSAP in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a tremendous strain on some members of volunteer fire departments and rescue squads, preventing some members from obtaining the requisite number of LOSAP points for 2020 eligibility.

The Commissioners approved a $100,000 capital project grant agreement with the State of Maryland and the Newtowne Players for the renovation of the Three Notch Theater located in Lexington Park.

In preparation for winter conditions, the Commissioners approved a resolution to establish Emergency Snow Routes in St. Mary’s County. Permanent signs designating snow routes will be posted by the Department of Public Works & Transportation.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation provided the annual Inclement Weather-Emergency preparedness and Snow Removal & Ice Control Plan. The plan includes details on prioritization, operations, contractor support, and pre and post readiness efforts.

The Commissioners approved the Department of Economic Development to enter into a grant agreement with the State of Maryland for $779,674 to establish a COVID-19 Restaurant Relief Grant Program to benefit St. Mary’s County establishments.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. There will be no meeting Tuesday, Nov. 10. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

