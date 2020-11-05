St. Clement’s Island Museum Holiday Open House

Sunday, December 6, 2020

12PM – 4PM

Enjoy the opening of the St. Clement’s Island Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit 2020 inside the museum with take-home kids activities, music, take-home refreshments and much more. Get a jump on your holiday shopping with a wide variety of unique and local items inside the Museum Store. All guests must always wear masks while in the museum building, and social distancing guidelines are encouraged outside family units. Museum staff will be wearing masks, and frequently cleaning all public contact areas and restrooms. There will be individually bagged cookies and crafts for the kids to take home. Free admission and activities are available for visitors of all ages.

St. Clement’s Island Museum

38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point, MD 20626

301-769-2222

Facebook.com/SCIMuseum

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/3498747020169840/

———————-

Home for the Holidays Outdoor Museum Store

Sunday, November 29. 2020

12PM – 4PM

Complete your holiday shopping at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum’s outdoor museum shop on November 29, the 3rd annual Museum Store Sunday. We’ll have an outdoor tent for socially distanced shopping for you to come and support the museum’s missions with your purchases. Lots of unique and local items are available.

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum

44720 Point Breeze Road, Piney Point, MD 20674

301-994-1471

Facebook.com/1836Light

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/806147696804803

———————-

St. Clement’s Island Museum Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit

December 1, 2020 – January 3, 2021

12PM – 4PM, daily (Closed Christmas Eve & Christmas Day)

Enjoy a holiday exhibit of antique and collectible dolls (like Barbie, American Girl and more), classic trains and other retro toys in this festive holiday display inside the museum.

St. Clement’s Island Museum

38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point, MD 20626

301-769-2222

Facebook.com/SCIMuseum

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/337594374341716

