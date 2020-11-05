UPDATE November 5, 2020: During the investigation, Ronald Alysha Huggins (25 yoa) formally of Waldorf, Maryland was identified as the operator of the striking vehicle. The facts of the case were presented to the Grand Jury for Charles County, Maryland. A bench warrant was issued for Mr. Huggins’s arrest on February 28, 2020, for felony hit and run and other related charges.

Members of the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force located Mr. Huggins in Georgia on October 22, 2020. Mr. Huggins is currently in the custody of the Maryland State Troopers and is being extradited back to Maryland and will be held pending a bond review in Circuit Court.

(Waldorf, Maryland) – On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at approximately 0354 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a hit and run motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on southbound Maryland Route 5 in the area of Montgomery Lane in Waldorf, Maryland.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, a request was made for the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to respond and assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the Maryland State Police CRASH Team indicates Aaron Markeith Rust, (34 yoa), of Waldorf, Maryland was standing/walking in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle.

The striking vehicle fled the scene after the collision. It was determined that the striking vehicle was a newer model white Ford F-250 or F-350 Crew Cab with right front headlamp damage. The pedestrian, Mr. Rust was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information in regards to the striking vehicle is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Trooper M. Moorman of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and Corporal J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team (19-MSP-033853)

The road is now opened.

UPDATE 5:40 a.m.- According to various sources the Maryland State Police with assistance from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit and run earlier this morning.

The vehicle is believed to hit a pedestrian and left the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police have not given any details on the vehicle or victim.

Expect extensive delays in the area.

We are awaiting more information from MSP-La Plata/CCSO.

The Charles County Government alert has sent out a notice that Route 5 southbound is closed between Post Office Road and Patchwork Place.

There is no word on why this section is closed at this time, and we are trying to ascertain the reasons. We will update as soon as possible.

Please watch for any emergency crews and personnel and/or public works crews in the area. Find an alternate route and expect delays.

Like this: Like Loading...