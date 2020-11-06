PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 5, 2020 – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, on behalf of the Calvert County Planning Commission, will hold a virtual public workshop as a continuation of the Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan update process. The workshop will focus on transportation and land use in Prince Frederick. Interim results from the Prince Frederick Transportation Challenges and Opportunities Survey will be discussed.

The virtual workshop will be held Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Those wishing to participate in the workshop must register in advance. Registration details can be accessed through a link on the Town Center Master Plan Update webpage at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TownCenterUpdate. Registration closes at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, or when capacity is reached. It may take up to one business day to receive confirmation.

The workshop will be streamed live on the Calvert County Government website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Meetings and Calvert County Government Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd. The workshop will also be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 6 and 1070 HD.

The workshop will be conducted by Planning & Zoning staff and Sabra & Associates, Inc., a Mead & Hunt Company. Sabra & Associates, Inc., is the consultant company that was selected to assist the county with updating the Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan elements of transportation and land use. Sabra & Associates, Inc., worked on the Calvert County Transportation Plan, which was adopted by the Board of County Commissioners in March.

All who live, work, shop, or visit Prince Frederick are also encouraged to participate in the Prince Frederick Transportation Challenges and Opportunities Survey.

The Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan sets policies and actions that guide the physical development within the town center, including private and public development. The master plan was originally adopted in 1989.

For more information about the Prince Frederick Master Plan visit www.CalvertCountyMD.gov/TownCenters, email TownCenterUpdate@calvertcountymd.gov or call 410-535-1600, ext. 2356.

