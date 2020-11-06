A $53,035 Bay Restoration Fund grant to Maryland Environmental Service will fund the planning for an Enhanced Nutrient Removal (ENR) upgrade of the Point Lookout State Park Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The current plant services 150 camps. The planning study will evaluate alternatives for the upgrade, which is necessary to reduce nutrients discharged to the Lower Tidal Potomac River.

Excessive amounts of nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus lead to lowered levels of oxygen needed to support aquatic life in waterways, including the Chesapeake Bay. ENR upgrades of wastewater treatment plants are a critical component of Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay restoration plan.

This project will be constructed in accordance with resiliency guidelines developed as part of the Coast Smart Program to reduce climate change risks to such projects.

Like this: Like Loading...