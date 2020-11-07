SOLOMONS, MD – November 6, 2020 – For the fourth consecutive year, more than 1,400 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 23 countries, and 5 continents will offer inspired shopping at museums and cultural institutions during Museum Store Sunday.

The Museum Store at Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) is thrilled to participate in this signature annual initiative and join museum stores worldwide by offering quality gifts filled with inspiration and educational value to consumers, with all purchases supporting CMM’s mission. This year, to allow patrons to shop safely with fewer crowds, CMM will extend the event to Monday, November 30 and the Museum Store will open early for shoppers at 9 a.m. on both days.

“Things are different this year in so many ways,” said Maureen Baughman, Director of Retail Operations at CMM. “In addition to making sure we’re stocked with great merchandise, we’re really focused on making sure our shoppers feel safe. We’ve had positive feedback so far and are happy to be able to offer a comfortable in-person shopping experience.”

Blue Anderson, President of the Museum Store Association Board of Directors and Director of Visitor Services for the Columbia River Maritime Museum, continued, “This year it’s more important than ever to support local cultural institutions – many of which have been closed for months due to COVID-19 restrictions. On Museum Store Sunday, we encourage shoppers to ‘Be a Patron’ at their favorite museum stores to not only find inspiring, creative, and educational gifts for friends and family, but to also lend much needed support to these important venues.”

On November 29 and 30, the Museum Store at CMM is offering members 25% off their entire purchase, with the opportunity to increase their discount to 30%, 35%, or 40% off their purchase. One lucky member may even get their entire purchase for FREE! Additionally, non-members will receive a special 20% discount on both days. During this event, CMM and the Museum Store will continue to operate at a limited capacity to ensure safe physical distancing.

During these uncertain times, shoppers can look forward to Museum Store Sunday & Monday as the global annual day to Be a Patron – and shop conscientiously and support museum stores and their missions worldwide.

For more information on events and promotions during Museum Store Sunday & Monday at CMM, please visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

