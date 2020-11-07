The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will host a webinar on Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. to provide an update and solicit public input for year three of the State Lakes Protection and Restoration Fund. The fund is providing $1 million annually for three years to protect and restore state-owned lakes.

During the webinar, the department will report on projects underway and accept input toward developing a budget for best use of funds for the coming year, in coordination with local governments, organizations, and citizens.

The funds can be used for removing sediment, treating contaminated sediment, preventing the spread of invasive species, improving the ecological and recreational value, and any other action the department deems necessary at any or all of the 16 lakes throughout Maryland.

The public is invited to register in advance using an online form to attend the webinar. Comments can also be provided in writing by emailing mike.naylor@maryland.gov.

Updates and additional information will be posted on the department’s website.

