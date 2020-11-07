LEONARDTOWN, MD – During their Nov. 3, 2020 meeting, the Commissioners approved Resolution No. 2020-46, establishing emergency snow routes for St. Mary’s County.

When the Commissioner President has declared a snow emergency, the law prohibits the parking or abandonment of a vehicle on designated snow routes for the weather event duration. This resolution allows for the safe and efficient removal of snow and ensures the motoring public’s safety.



The Department of Public Works & Transportation, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and Maryland State Police are authorized to remove a vehicle parked or abandoned on an emergency snow route during a snow emergency.

The following County roads are designated emergency snow routes:

Abell Road Airport Road Airport View Drive All Faith Church Road Army Navy Drive Asher Road Aviation Yacht Club Road Baldridge Street Baptist Church Road Bayside Road Beachville Road (with South Bean) Beck Road Bishop Road Blackistone Road Brown Road Buck Hewitt Road Bull Road Busy Corner Road Cedar Lane Road Charlotte Hall Road Chingville Road Clarkes Landing Road Clark’s Mill Road Clover Hill Road Cottonwood Parkway Courthouse Drive Cox Drive Dr. Johnson Road Drayden Road Fairgrounds Road FDR Boulevard (Maryland Route 235 / 237) FDR Boulevard (North/South of Maryland Route 246) First Colony Boulevard Flat Iron Road Flora Corner Road Friendship School Road Golden Beach (To Tee Intersection) Golden Beach Road (From Tee to Flats) Hermanville Road (with South Bean) Hill’s Club Road Horse Shoe Road Hurry Road Indian Bridge Road Jones Wharf Road Joy Chapel Road Kavanaugh Road Laurel Grove Road. Laurel Ridge Drive Lawrence Hayden Road Leonard Hall Drive Lockes Hill Road Locks Crossing Road Manor Road Maple Road Market Drive Mattapany Road Maypole Road McIntosh Road Mechanicsville Road Mervell Dean Road Millstone Landing Road Mohawk Drive Morganza-Turner Road Mt. Wolf Road North Shangri-La Drive Old Rolling Road Old Village Road Parsons Mill Road Patuxent Boulevard Peabody Street Pegg Road (with South Bean) Pin Cushion Road Primevere Road Queentree Road Shady Mile Drive Smoke Hill Road Society Hill Road Sotterley Road South Sandgates Road South Shangri-La Drive Spruce Drive St. John’s Road Steer Horn Neck Road Sunnyside Road Tallwood Road (Primrose) Tom Hodges Drive Town Creek Drive Trapp Road Villa Road (with South Bean) Vista Road Whirlwind Road White Oak Parkway Wildewood Boulevard Wildewood Parkway Willows Road (with South Bean) Yowaiski Mill Road

The resolution takes effect immediately. The Department of Public Works & Transportation will post permanent signs alerting motorists to the newly designated snow emergency routes. Residents are encouraged to take note of these snow emergency routes and make plans before the 2020-2021 snow season.

For information on snow removal and ice control in St. Mary’s County, please visit the County Highways webpage or contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 1120.

