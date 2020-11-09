With great sadness, the Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department announces the passing of charter member Gary Gene Burton.

Gary Gene Burton, 78, of Great Mills, MD, passed away on November 5, 2020, at the Solomon’s Nursing Center.

Born on June 9, 1942, in Western Port, MD, he was the son of the late Robert B. and Hazel M. Burton.

Gary worked for the Safeway/Collington Warehouse in Landover, MD, where he retired after 42 years of dedicated service.

Gary loved his family and the time he spent surrounded by them, making memories and telling stories. He also had a special place in his heart for close friends David, Butch, Rick, and others that crossed his path through the years. He loved to be outside in nature, hunting, fishing, taking care of the yard, cutting trees, and raising a garden for years of vegetables and fruits.

Gary enjoyed talking to people, and it did not matter if he knew them or they were strangers; he could strike up a conversation with anyone as if he had known them for years.

He was a charter member of the Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department formed in 1962 and was a member for 16 years. He enjoyed teaching fire safety in and out of the home and first aid. He was a generous man and will be missed by all that knew him.

Gary is survived by his wife of 56 years, Katherine L. Burton (Pilkerton), his daughter, Theresa L. Bonner (Bill), California, MD, his grandson, Christopher M. Sherman (Shayna), and a great grand-daughter, Hailey Jean Sherman, Mechanicsville, MD.



He is preceded in death by his father, Robert B. Burton, mother, Hazel M. Burton (Shillingburg), Bel Alton, MD, father-in-law James R. Pilkerton, mother-in-law Helen Pilkerton, Port Tobacco, MD brothers-in-law Thomas R. Pilkerton, Port Tobacco, MD and Kenneth M. Pilkerton, La Plata, MD.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Gary Burton to Lexington Park Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 339 Lexington Park, MD 20653, and or Solomons Volunteer Rescue and Fire, P.O. Box 189, Solomons, MD 20688.

Condolences to the family may be made at mgfh.com. Arrangements by the Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A., and Crematory, 41590 Fenwick Street, P.O. Box 270, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

