PHILADELPHIA (Nov. 5, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced a $2,241,500 grant to the Maryland Department of the Environment to improve water quality in rivers and streams throughout the state.

The $2.2 million grant is part of EPA’s Nonpoint Source Pollution Implementation Grant Program, as outlines in Section 319 of the Clean Water Act to control water pollution.

“This grant supports preserving and protecting Maryland’s water resources and ensuring communities have clean water,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “By working in partnership with Maryland, we can help implement necessary best management practices to reduce nonpoint source pollution in communities throughout the state.”

Nonpoint source pollution is caused when rainfall or snowmelt, moving over and through the ground, picks up and carries natural and human-made pollutants, depositing them into lakes, rivers, wetlands, coastal waters and groundwater.

Controlling nonpoint source pollution is especially important since one in three Americans get their drinking water from public systems that rely on seasonal and rain-dependent streams.

While the program provides statewide coverage, funding will focus on priority watersheds with water quality problems. Funds will also be used to support best management practices including structural and non-structural improvements, watershed planning, monitoring and outreach activities.

Learn more about successful nonpoint source reduction projects at https://www.epa.gov/nps

