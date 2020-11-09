MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.—Kohl’s today offered a first look at its incredible holiday deals with the unveiling of its Black Friday Ad, a new and bigger Black Friday Week event than ever before, and exciting savings events all month long — giving customers more opportunities to save on the top gifts of the season this November. The festivities kick-off today with a Black Friday Preview event featuring more deals and more days than last year. More ways to save will continue all month long, with new opportunities to shop Black Friday prices every week in November, culminating in a week full of Black Friday deals starting earlier than ever before on Sunday, Nov. 22. Kohl’s Black Friday Week deals will be available both on Kohls.com and in-store to allow customers to shop however they feel most comfortable this holiday.

“This holiday season is like no other and with holiday shopping starting even earlier, we’re excited to give customers great opportunities all month long to find the perfect gifts for everyone in their life at an incredible value they can only find at Kohl’s,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “To make it easier and fun to shop Kohl’s and understand the value we deliver, we’re simplifying our offers and doubling down on value — including offering a tremendous amount of Kohl’s Cash and introducing customers to our new Kohl’s Rewards loyalty program. Combined with our great customer experience and seamless conveniences, Kohl’s is the best place to shop this holiday season.”

Bigger Black Friday Preview Event Starts TODAY, Nov. 6 – Nov. 10

Customers don’t have to wait to find the perfect gifts for everyone on their list. Today only — Friday, Nov. 6 — customers can shop exciting limited-time deals and take advantage of special offers, including:

100 one-day preview deals available today only

Customers will receive a 20% discount offer for online and in-store purchases (exclusions apply)

Customers have the opportunity to earn the coveted $15 Kohl’s Cash® coupons for every $50 spent? — with the ability to redeem earnings the very next day on Saturday, Nov. 7

The savings continue the rest of the weekend, from Saturday, Nov. 7 through Tuesday, Nov. 10, with more new deals, including:

120 deals throughout the event, with new deals refreshed each day

Additional savings with Black Friday Deals on top categories, from home to apparel to toys

Customers will receive a 20% discount offer for online and in-store purchases (exclusions apply)

Customers have the opportunity to earn $10 Kohl’s Cash coupons for every $50? spent through Tuesday, Nov. 10

See below for a peek at today’s limited-time deals, and continue to visit Kohls.com to check out new deals each day of the event.

30% off LEGO. Select styles. Offers and coupons do not apply.

$29.99 & under select athletic shoes for the family

$149.99 plus 20% off coupon** Calphalon Classic 10-pc. hard-anodized cookware set Earn $30 Kohl’s Cash

50% off + extra 20% off coupon** all Jammies For Your Families matching family pajamas

$7.99 with 20% off coupon** all The Big One oversized supersoft plush throws

New Deals All Month Long – Nov. 11- Nov. 21

The deals don’t stop there! Kohl’s will continue the countdown to Black Friday Week with great deals on top categories like home, casual apparel and active, and new ways to save from Wednesday, Nov. 11 through Saturday, Nov. 21, including:

15% Off Purchases: All customers will get 15% off purchases both in store and online (exclusions apply).

All customers will get 15% off purchases both in store and online (exclusions apply). Deeper Savings for Kohl’s Card Holders: Kohl’s Card holders can save even more with the opportunity to get 15%, 20% or 30% off (exclusions apply).

Kohl’s Card holders can save even more with the opportunity to get 15%, 20% or 30% off (exclusions apply). Earn Kohl’s Cash to Spend During Black Friday Week: Everyone will earn $10 Kohl’s Cash coupons for every $50? spent from Wednesday, Nov. 11 through Thursday, Nov. 19, with the opportunity to redeem that Kohl’s Cash during Black Friday Week for even more savings.

Customers should also stay on the lookout for Early Black Friday savings leading into Black Friday Week!

New Black Friday Week With More Days to Save Than Ever Before – Nov. 22 – Nov. 27

This year, Kohl’s is introducing a new, bigger Black Friday Week event with more days to save than ever before on the hottest products of the season, beginning Sunday, Nov. 22 through Friday, Nov. 27. Kohl’s entire Black Friday ad is available now.

Black Friday Week Deals (Sunday, Nov. 22 – Friday, Nov. 27) – Customers will discover six full days of great products at incredible prices with Kohl’s Black Friday Week Deals beginning on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 12:01 a.m. CT on Kohls.com and in-store at 8 a.m. local time and available all week while supplies last. Kohl’s will also offer exclusive online-only deals throughout the week. Check out some of Kohl’s great Black Friday Deals below. To view all Kohl’s Black Friday Deals, visit Kohls.com.

$67.99 with 15% off coupon** Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker Earn $15 Kohl’s Cash

$279.99 KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer w/5-qt. stainless steel bowl. Offers and coupons do not apply. Earn $75 Kohl’s Cash

$129.99 Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch. Offers and coupons do not apply. Earn $30 Kohl’s Cash

$169.99 plus 15% off coupon** Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL 8-qt. pressure cooker and air fryer, digital air fryer oven or indoor grill with air fryer Earn $30 Kohl’s Cash

$59.99 Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet 7-in. Display 16 GB – 2019 Release. Offers and coupons do not apply. Earn $15 Kohl’s Cash

30% off Fisher-Price toys. Select styles. Offers and coupons do not apply.

$8.49 with 15% off coupon** Tek Gear Ultrasoft Fleeces for men, women and kids

20% off all beauty and fragrance. Offers and coupons do not apply.

Super Deals (Thursday, Nov. 26 – Friday, Nov. 27) – Kohl’s will unveil Super Deals beginning on Thursday, Nov. 26 at 12:01 a.m. CT on Kohls.com and in store at 5 a.m.* local time on Friday, Nov. 27, limited quantity, limited time, offering even more savings on must-have gifts. Check out some of Kohl’s Super Deals below. To view all Kohl’s Super Deals, visit Kohls.com.

$199.99 Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones. Offers and coupons do not apply. Earn $60 Kohl’s Cash

$199.99 Google Nest Learning Thermostat. Offers and coupons do not apply. Earn $60 Kohl’s Cash

30% off all RayBan and Oakley sunglasses for men and women. Offers and coupons do not apply.

50% off select toys and games. Offers and coupons do not apply.

$237.99 with 15% off coupon** 1-ct. T.W. diamond pendant and earrings set. Sterling silver. Earn $60 Kohl’s Cash

$8 all ScentWorx Candles. Offers and coupons do not apply.

Even More Value All Black Friday Week Long – On top of already deep discounts on great gifts, customers shopping in store and on Kohls.com from Sunday, Nov. 22 to Friday, Nov. 27, will get even more value when earning $15 Kohl’s Cash coupons for every $50? spent both in store and online.

Cyber Week Deals – Starting Nov. 28

And the savings continue with Kohl’s Cyber Week beginning Saturday, Nov. 28. Stay tuned for additional deals and even more great ways to save during Kohl’s Cyber Deals savings event.

Get More Value at Kohl’s This Holiday

Kohl's Rewards® – Earn 5% Kohl's Cash Every Day: Customers can earn 5% Kohl's Cash on every purchase, every day, anyway they pay, when they join the newly launched Kohl's Rewards program.

Kohl's Cash® – A Value Only Found At Kohl's: Kohl's is giving customers a little more for their wallet this holiday with Kohl's Cash — a value found only at Kohl's — and a ton of opportunities to earn Kohl's Cash this year.

Kohl’s is giving customers a little more for their wallet this holiday with Kohl’s Cash — a value found only at Kohl’s — and a ton of opportunities to earn Kohl’s Cash this year. Kohl’s Card – Delivering the Deepest Value: Kohl’s Card is perfect for customers looking to maximize their savings with exclusive discounts that can be combined with Kohl’s great sale prices and special offers.

Don’t have a Kohl’s Card yet? As a limited time offer, customers can save 35% on their first purchase throughout the holiday shopping season when they open an account at any Kohl’s store nationwide. Subject to credit approval.

Increased Health & Safety Measures for Holiday Shopping

Kohl’s implemented a number of health and safety measures earlier this year to foster a safe shopping experience for all customers. The following are just a few of the measures that will continue to be in place for the entire holiday season:

Customers and associates are required to wear face coverings

Social distancing markers and signage throughout the store

Protective barriers at all registers and checkout lanes cleaned after every use

Touchless payment is available with Kohl’s Pay on the Kohl’s App

The following additional precautions will be put in place for customers visiting one of the more than 1,160 stores during Black Friday Week.

Stanchions and social distancing markers will be placed at all store entrances to encourage social distancing on days with anticipated higher traffic

Stores will have designated entrance with additional doors available for exit on select days to control traffic flow and encourage social distancing

Associate greeters will be stationed at the front of the store to distribute sanitized carts, offer free masks to customers who do not have them, and limit occupancy, as appropriate

A full list of the health and safety measures Kohl’s is taking in stores this holiday can be found here.

Shopping Kohl’s is Easy and Convenient

Store Pick Up Options to Get Gifts Fast and Free: Customers looking to get their Kohls.com orders fast and free can use contactless Drive Up or In-Store Pick Up services this holiday. With tens of thousands of items available for store pick up and orders ready within two hours or less, picking up Kohls.com orders at your local Kohl’s has never been easier.

Contactless Drive Up: Kohl’s offers contactless drive up for an easier shopping experience, allowing customers to have their Kohls.com Buy Online, Pick Up in Store or Ship to Store orders placed directly in their trunk or backseat when they’re ready.

Kohl’s offers contactless drive up for an easier shopping experience, allowing customers to have their Kohls.com Buy Online, Pick Up in Store or Ship to Store orders placed directly in their trunk or backseat when they’re ready. In-Store Pick Up: Customers can also choose to Buy Online, Pick Up in Store or Ship to Store and select to enter the store for pick up.

Customers can also choose to Buy Online, Pick Up in Store or Ship to Store and select to enter the store for pick up. Amazon Returns at Kohl’s: Customers can visit their local Kohl’s store to return eligible Amazon items, without a box or label, for a free return. Kohl’s will package and send returned items to Amazon returns centers on behalf of customers. It’s free, convenient and available to everyone.

?Terms apply. See coupon or ask an associate for details.

*Store hours may vary by location. See Kohls.com for details.

**Present coupon in-store or enter code on Kohls.com to achieve noted item price. Offer terms apply. See coupon or ask an associate for details.

