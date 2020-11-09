PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Communities surrounding NAS Patuxent River and the Webster Outlying Field are advised that nighttime helicopter test events are scheduled to take place November 9 and November 10, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information call the Pax River toll-free Noise Hotline at 1-866-819-9028.

