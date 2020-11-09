Friday, November 06, 2020: JobSource Mobile Career Center. 1:00pm-4:00pm. Stop by to visit the JobSource Mobile Career Center for your job search needs! Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs, and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. One customer allowed on the van at a time. Must be wearing a mask. Temperatures will be taken before entry. This 38′ mobile center features 11 computer workstations, smart board instructional technology, satellite internet access, exterior audiovisual, and broadcasting capabilities; state-of-the-art workforce applications, and connectivity for wireless mobile device access. Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch, 3819 Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach, 410-257-2411. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Sunday, November 08, 2020: Calvert Library’s Book Bites Teen and Middle Grades. 2:00pm-3:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites Teen” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended young adult and middle-grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Sunday at 2 pm and Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast, and more! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, November 09, 2020: It’s Elementary! 9:00am-9:15am. Science, technology, engineering, art, math? What will we talk about this week? Kindergarten through fifth graders is invited to join Calvert Library each week for It’s Elementary! Enjoy a story followed by a fun at-home STEAM-based activity using common household items! Watch this and all It’s Elementary clips on Calvert Library’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLcFrYUac3iRhoQ063Qd4r212UMIc33T9-Check out Calvert Library’s It’s Elementary! on Facebook, Youtube, Instagram and Twitter and don’t forget to invite your friends! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, November 09, 2020: JobSource Mobile Career Center. 1:00pm-4:00pm. Stop by to visit the JobSource Mobile Career Center for your job search needs! Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs, and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. One customer allowed on the van at a time. Must be wearing a mask. Temperatures will be taken before entry. This 38′ mobile center features 11 computer workstations, smart board instructional technology, satellite internet access, exterior audiovisual, and broadcasting capabilities; state-of-the-art workforce applications, and connectivity for wireless mobile device access. Calvert Library Fairview Branch, Rt. 4 and Chaneyville Road, Owings, 410-257-2101. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, November 10, 2020: Storytime Online. 9:00am-10:00am. Storytime is back in session online! Join your favorite librarian as we continue to develop early literacy skills through movement, music, and stories. We will introduce early literacy and demonstrate ways to nurture pre-reading skills while you are at home. You can find all our Storytime Online presentations on Calvert Library’s Facebook and YouTube. Checkout Calvert Library’s Storytime Online on our Facebook page or our Youtube channel and don’t forget to invite your friends! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, November 10, 2020: Favorite WWII Books and Movies (Zoom) Let’s Discuss! 6:00pm-7:00pm. To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII as well as Veteran’s Day, let’s talk about books and movies about the era! Share your favorites and learn from others! Please register to receive an emailed link to the Zoom event an hour before it begins. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, November 10, 2020: Hackerman Best & Next Series Devin Allen and DeRay Mckesson. 7:00pm-8:00pm. DeRay Mckesson, civil rights activist focused primarily on issues of innovation, equity, and justice, will lead a conversation with Devin Allen, a self-taught artist, born and raised in West Baltimore. Mckesson and Allen will discuss the importance of art and documentation while building an artistic career and community. Hosted by Enoch Pratt Free Library. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, November 11, 2020: Calvert Library’s Book Bites Teen and Middle Grades. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites Teen” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended young adult and middle-grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Sunday at 2 pm and Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast, and more! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, November 11, 2020: Red Cross Volunteer Recruitment . 12:30pm-1:30pm. Join us on Nov 11 to learn how you can become part of our volunteer family across the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region! You can join with or without video through your phone or computer! An event link will be provided by email upon completion of the registration form below. Register here: http://www.redcross.org/volopenhouseQuestions? Contact NCGCVolRecruitment@redcross.org. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

**Thursday, November 12, 2020: Home for the Holidays: Conflict Resolution Workshop. 10:00am-11:30am. Worried about fighting with your loved ones during the holidays? Anxious about tough conversations with people in your life? Join the Anne Arundel Conflict Resolution Center for an interactive and non-judgemental virtual workshop that will challenge you to identify your emotions and better communicate in order to create a more peaceful and understanding atmosphere for you and your people. Hosted by Eastport Annapolis Library Staff and the Anne Arundel Conflict Resolution Center. You must register to receive the Zoom link and password for this event. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

**Thursday, November 12, 2020: Be an Unlikely Ally: Community Conversations on Race. 7:00pm-8:00pm. Join the conversation! Our panel will be discussing equity consultant Nita Mosby Tyler’s TED talk: “Want a more just world? Be an unlikely ally.” Hosted by St. Mary’s County Library. Panelists knowledgeable about conflict resolution, law, and community mentoring will offer their perspectives on how we can better talk about racial issues by sharing our stories and speaking up for anyone we encounter who is suffering from injustice. This program is part of the series: Community Conversations on Race. The TED talk will be shown as part of this program and participants will be able to participate through chat. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, November 14, 2020: Poets’ Circle. 9:00am-10:00am. Beginner or big-time, confident or compulsive, stuck or star-lit! All are welcome. Expect a friendly session of discussion, editing, and support. Register to receive a Zoom link an hour before the event. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, November 14, 2020: Storytime Outside @ Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center. 10:00am-10:45am. Join Calvert Library as we take Storytime on the road! We’ll share some stories, sing songs and have some socially distanced fun on the lawn at amG! Registration is required & attendees will be limited to ensure social distancing. Please register as a GROUP of no more than 6 people. BRING BLANKETS TO SIT ON. Masks must be worn for everyone over the age of 5. Registration is required to attend this event and attendees will be limited to ensure adequate social distancing. Please check the library’s website for more information. Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Sunday, November 15, 2020: Calvert Library’s Book Bites: Teen and Middle Grades . 2:00pm-3:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites Teen” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended young adult and middle-grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Sunday at 2 pm and Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast, and more! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, November 16, 2020: It’s Elementary! 9:00am-9:15am. Science, technology, engineering, art, math? What will we talk about this week? Kindergarten through fifth graders is invited to join Calvert Library each week for It’s Elementary! Enjoy a story followed by a fun at-home STEAM-based activity using common household items! Check out Calvert Library’s It’s Elementary! on Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, and Twitter and don’t forget to invite your friends! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, November 16, 2020: Monday Night Movie Musings (Zoom) Online Movie Discussion. 7:00pm-8:00pm. This month’s movie is: “Ondine”. It is available on Kanopy through Calvert Library. Watch the movie prior to the Zoom event and join us for a lively discussion on Monday night. Please register to receive an emailed link to the Zoom event an hour before it begins. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, November 17, 2020: Storytime Online. 9:00am-10:00am. Storytime is back in session online! Join your favorite librarian as we continue to develop early literacy skills through movement, music, and stories. We will introduce early literacy and demonstrate ways to nurture pre-reading skills while you are at home. Checkout Calvert Library’s Storytime Online on our Facebook page or our Youtube channel and don’t forget to invite your friends! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, November 17, 2020: Online Book Discussion (ZOOM) Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate. 7:00pm-8:00pm. Join us this month on Zoom for an online discussion of “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate. Please register so we can email you the link to join the discussion. The link will come an hour before the event. Put a hold on Before We Were Yours here and once it comes in make an appointment to pick it up Curbside or get the ebook from Overdrive. If you were intrigued by the story and want to learn about the real-life situation that inspired the fiction book, try Before and After by Judy Christie and Lisa Wingate. Place a hold on Before and After here. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, November 18, 2020: Calvert Library’s Book Bites: Teen & Middle Grades . 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended books. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended young adult and middle-grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Sunday at 2 pm and Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast, and more! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, November 18, 2020: Book Discussion (Zoom) The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas. 2:00pm-3:30pm. Join us for a discussion about The Hate You Give by Angie Thomas. Register for the discussion and you will receive a link to the zoom event prior to the discussion. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291 https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, November 18, 2020: Black-Eyed Susans to Make and Read (Zoom) . 7:00pm-8:00pm. Want to learn how to make a simple craft version of Maryland’s State Flower? Need some recommendations for a new book or graphic novel to read? Please register to receive an emailed link to the Zoom event an hour before it begins. Participants will learn how to make an artificial version of Maryland’s State Flower and learn about the books that have been nominated for Maryland’s Black-Eyed Susan Award. Please register to receive an emailed link to the Zoom event an hour before it begins. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

***Thursday, November 19, 2020: Business Survival in These Crazy Times (Zoom) Live Long & Prosper. 7:00pm-8:30pm. Join us for a panel discussion with business attorney Lisa Smith Sanders, Health Department Director Dr. Larry Polsky, and business consultant and CEO of Kemit Group, Joel Hill. Get tips and best practices and bring your questions about how to help your business live long and prosper! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Friday, November 20, 2020: Writers by the Bay. 7:30pm-9:00pm. Looking for a writers’ group? All writers and would-be writers are welcome to come for critique & camaraderie. Please email pfwriter@comcast.net or DACwriter@verizon.net to receive the link to join the meeting. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Sunday, November 22, 2020: Calvert Library’s Book Bites: Teen and Middle Grades. 2:00pm-3:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites Teen” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended young adult and middle-grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Sunday at 2 pm and Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast, and more! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, November 23, 2020: It’s Elementary! 9:00am-9:15am. Science, technology, engineering, art, math? What will we talk about this week? Kindergarten through fifth graders is invited to join Calvert Library each week for It’s Elementary! Enjoy a story followed by a fun at-home STEAM-based activity using common household items! Check out Calvert Library’s It’s Elementary! on Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, and Twitter and don’t forget to invite your friends! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, November 23, 2020: Books & Toys Book Discussion One for the Money by Janet Evanovich. 8:00pm-9:00pm. Book discussion for adults, playtime for kids! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, November 24, 2020: Storytime Online. 9:00am-10:00am. Storytime is back in session online! Join your favorite librarian as we continue to develop early literacy skills through movement, music and stories. We will introduce early literacy and demonstrate ways to nurture pre-reading skills while you are at home. Checkout Calvert Library’s Storytime Online on our Facebook page or our Youtube channel and don’t forget to invite your friends! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, November 24, 2020: Dining with Diabetes 4 Part Series. 6:00pm-7:30pm. Join University of Maryland Extension (UME) Family & Consumer Sciences Educators Mona Habibi and Erin Jewell for a Free 4 Part series. Dining with Diabetes is a national program designed for adults with type 2 diabetes. The program teaches skills needed to identify and understand important information about managing the disease. Dining with Diabetes complements and does not replace other diabetes education and management programs. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, November 25, 2020: Calvert Library’s Book Bites: Teen and Middle Grades. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites Teen” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended young adult and middle-grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Sunday at 2 pm and Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast, and more! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Sunday, November 29, 2020: Calvert Library’s Book Bites: Teen and Middle Grades. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites Teen” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended young adult and middle-grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Sunday at 2 pm and Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast, and more! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291 https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, November 30, 2020: It’s Elementary! 9:00am-9:15am. Science, technology, engineering, art, math? What will we talk about this week? Kindergarten through fifth graders is invited to join Calvert Library each week for It’s Elementary! Enjoy a story followed by a fun at-home STEAM-based activity using common household items! Check out Calvert Library’s It’s Elementary! on Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, and Twitter and don’t forget to invite your friends! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Like this: Like Loading...