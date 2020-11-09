DAHLGREN, Va. – The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division plans to conduct range testing beginning Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. that may produce loud noise on Nov. 10, 12, and 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in communities surrounding Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone – as described in 33 CFR 334.230 – will be restricted during testing.

NSWC Dahlgren Division delivers weapons systems to the fleet. Range testing is a part of the dynamic nature of research, development, testing, and evaluation operations.

Range schedules can change frequently. For daily updates on range operations and test schedules, call the NSWC Dahlgren Range and Weapons Testing toll-free hotline at (877) 845-5656.

Monday, November 9

Testing at: Main Range/Buildings 1180-1186/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

MR Shelter Condition: Local

Other Notifications: None

Tuesday, November 10

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/AA Fuze Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noise on Station: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.

Noise Down Range: Potential to create a “Very Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/North Main Range Gate 1/North Main Range Gate 2/Fuze Road Barricade

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Wednesday, November 11

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noise on Station: None

Noise Down Range: None

River Restrictions: None

Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade

EMCON Conditions: None

MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Thursday, November 12

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noise on Station: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.

Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Friday, November 13

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noise on Station: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.

Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

