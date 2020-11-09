LEONARDTOWN, MD – All St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in observance of the Veterans Day Holiday. Offices will reopen for regular business hours Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

The St. Andrews Landfill, the six Convenience Centers and St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will be open for regular business hours on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will notoperate on Nov.11.

All three branches of the St. Mary’s County Library (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The Garvey, Loffler, and Northern Senior Activity Centers remain closed due to COVID-19 safety measures.

There will be no Home-Delivered Meals on Wednesday; the Wednesday meals will be delivered on Thursday, Nov. 12.

St. Clement’s Island Museum and the Old Jail Museum will be open from noon to 4 p.m. The Water Taxi at St. Clement’s Island Museum is now closed for the season, and the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum continues to be closed.

As a reminder, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the Commissioners of Leonardtown are proud to present a virtual Veterans Day celebration of our nation’s heroes. Beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, the community is invited to visit www.visitleonardtownmd.com or the Town of Leonardtown or St. Mary’s County Government Facebook pages for an enjoyable and inspiring virtual tribute.

For more information about the Veterans Day Virtual Celebration, please contact Brandy Blackstone with the Town of Leonardtown at brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov or ALisa Casas with St. Mary’s County Government at alisa.casas@stmarysmd.com.

For additional information about St. Mary’s County Government operations, please visit www.stmarysmd.com.

Like this: Like Loading...