With the upcoming holidays and change to Friday asynchronous learning days in Calvert County Public Schools, the Department of Child Nutrition has updated the Grab ‘N Go meal distribution schedule. Meals may be picked up from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on the dates: November 10 (Tuesday), November 20 (Friday), December 4 (Friday), December 11 (Friday), December 18 (Friday), January 4 (Monday), and January 8 (Friday).

The meal kits are free; however, parents/guardians must register their student(s) in order to participate in the Grab ‘n Go program. Families may register for this program by calling the Child Nutrition Office at 443.550.8680, 443.550.8683, or 443.550.8684, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

If parents/guardians are unsure if a student is registered for the program that started on September 2, 2020, they may contact the Child Nutrition Office. Once registered, parents/guardians may pick up meals without their children being present.

Parents/guardians should have student names and school ID numbers ready for the pick-up site.

GRAB ‘N GO MEAL LOCATIONS

Windy Hill Middle School (bus drop-off area)

9560 Boyds Turn Rd. Owings, MD 20736

Calvert High School (side parking lot):

520 Fox Run Blvd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678

GPS Address:600 Dares Beach Rd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Southern Middle School (bus drop-off area):

9615 H.G. Trueman Rd. Lusby, MD 20657

Patuxent High School (bus drop-off area):

12485 Southern Connector Blvd. Lusby, MD 20657

Huntingtown High School (student parking lot, the right side of the building):

4125 N. Solomons Island Rd. Huntingtown, MD 20639

