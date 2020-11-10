Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) parents, guardians, and caregivers recently attended a virtual Internet Safety Awareness presentation sponsored by the CCPS Department of Student Services.

Joseph Dugan, internet safety specialist with the Maryland State Police and a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, provided information on the dangers children may face on the internet and digital world.

He shared recommendations on how families can protect their children and become more involved in their children’s use of technology. Finding the information valuable, parents requested similar presentations tailored for children.

Participants viewed “Childhood 2.0” before the webinar, a documentary that interviews parents, children, and industry-leading experts in child safety and development. It examines real-life issues facing young people today — including cyberbullying, online predators, and suicidal ideation. Watch the documentary at https://www.childhood2movie.com/.

Beila Lugo, the mental health coordinator, introduced the presenter, and Michelle Gilliam, a transition specialist, provided technical support. Both were also panelists for the presentation. Students’ services, along with the CCPS Mental Health Advisory Council, plans to develop other virtual presentations.

For more resources, visit https://protectyoungeyes.com/ and https://bark-o-matic.com/. Parents and families can also reach out to school-based staff including school counselors, administrators, resource officer, and psychologists for more resources.

