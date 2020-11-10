BALTIMORE, MD (November 9, 2020) – Governor Larry Hogan has proclaimed November 8-14 as National Apprenticeship Week in Maryland. This week-long observance will celebrate apprenticeship as a proven workforce development tool and recognize the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program’s success in growing the state’s registered apprenticeship programs. Maryland has reached a record-breaking milestone of 11,266 registered apprentices currently working, earning, and learning, which represents the highest participation rate in state history.

“Since first taking office in 2015, we’ve made it a top priority to promote apprenticeships as a way to benefit both jobseekers and employers in Maryland,” said Governor Hogan. “I am honored to proclaim November 8-14 as National Apprenticeship Week in Maryland to recognize the countless state employees, businesses, and stakeholders who are committed to connecting Marylanders with rewarding careers, while strengthening the state’s economy, through these important programs.”

Registered apprenticeships give employees the opportunity to have a full-time job, learn through a combination of on-the-job training and classroom instruction, and earn a salary. Open to any industry and all individuals 18 years or older, apprenticeships provide Marylanders with alternative pathways for exploring, establishing, and growing in an occupation or profession.

“Despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland’s Apprenticeship and Training Program quickly adapted to our new virtual world and embraced technology to ensure that our apprentices’ education and on-the-job training safely continued,” said Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson. “As a result of our team’s hard work and dedication, Maryland’s apprenticeship program has experienced remarkable growth in 2020 with a record-breaking 11,200 registered apprentices and 20 new occupations and 17 new sponsors added.”

Reaching 11,266 registered apprentices is a significant milestone made possible by the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program’s dedication and commitment to recruiting new programs, sponsors, and apprentices in Maryland. There are currently 3,703 businesses and 172 program sponsors actively participating in the state’s registered apprenticeship program.

Diversity in registered apprenticeship programs has also increased with 4,663 minorities currently registered, an increase of 51.9% since 2015. To further promote and celebrate the diversity of Maryland’s apprenticeship program, First Lady Yumi Hogan recorded a video in Korean and Department of Human Services Secretary Lourdes Padilla recorded a video in Spanish.

The state’s nationally-recognized youth apprenticeship program, Apprenticeship Maryland, has also experienced tremendous growth with 16 county school systems and 181 employers now participating across the state. Apprenticeship Maryland gives high school juniors and seniors a head start on their future career by working a minimum of 450 hours with a certified employer while receiving high school credit.

Since the first graduating class during the 2016-2017 school year, 131 youth apprentices have successfully completed and graduated from the program. Despite the virtual learning environment, there are currently 43 high school students earning and learning. This program was created in 2015 as a collaborative partnership between the Maryland Department of Labor, the Maryland State Department of Education, the Maryland Department of Commerce, county public school systems, community educational and business partners, and area employers.

To learn more about National Apprenticeship Week in Maryland, visit our website.

