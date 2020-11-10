LEONARDTOWN, MD – Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point, MD , will reopen its galleries, including a variety of brand-new exhibits, to visitors with pre-purchased tickets, November 13, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. after being closed since March due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, any interested guests to Piney Point Lighthouse Museum must register online for timed tickets at bit.ly/PineyPointTickets. For the safety of museum staff and the community, the number of tours are limited to two per day. Each tour takes approximately 1.5 hours, excluding museum store time. All members of your group will need an admission ticket, and registration includes choosing a preferred visitation time as well as prepayment. Museum admission is $7 for adults, $3.50 for military and seniors, $3.50 for children (age 6-17). Children 5 years or younger are free.

While the museum was closed, the St. Mary’s County Museum Division took the opportunity to design and install brand-new exhibits and displays that had been in development for several years. Though the division was sad to close the museum during the pandemic, it gave the organization the perfect chance to implement these exhibits.

“We are extremely excited to showcase all the new things at Piney Point, which visitors of all ages will enjoy,” says Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “We’ve even put in some displays children will find engaging, as well as some fascinating information regarding local history not found anywhere else.” What’s more, for the first 50 people to visit when the museum reopens, they will receive a free Tolson’s Hotel postcard to commemorate the occasion.

Museum staff will be wearing masks and frequently cleaning all public contact areas and restrooms. All guests must wear masks while in museum buildings or on guided tours of the historic park. Social distancing guidelines are encouraged outside family units. A designated “mask break” will be included during the tour while on the grounds. Hand sanitizing stations will be available, and use is encouraged. Children’s hands-on activities will be limited at this time.

The Museum Store at the museum will be open for purchases. The public is encouraged to not touch any Museum Store merchandise unless intent upon purchase.

The museum will operate on winter hours, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily, through March 25, 2021. For more information or assistance with registration, please call 301-994-1471.

Like this: Like Loading...