On October 31, 2020, at approximately 4:51 a.m. two individuals entered the Sheetz convenience store located at 20760 Old Great Mills Road in Great Mills. One individual displayed a firearm and demanded access to the store safe. Two store employees were confined to a walk-in cooler during the robbery.

The suspect was unable to gain access to the store safe, and both individuals fled the scene. The employees were not injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension 71953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

