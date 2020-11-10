At a November 10, 2020 press conference Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that all restaurants and bars that offer indoor seating to move from 75% capacity back to 50% capacity. Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has risen to 5.24%, the highest it has been since June 25, a total of 137 days.

This order limiting indoor capacity takes effect beginning Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 5 p.m.

The Maryland Department of Health has also issued a health advisory asking residents to limit indoor gatherings to 25 people or less.

Maryland currently has 761 individuals with COVID-19 in the hospital, with 176 in ICU. As of November 10, 2020, 4,084 people have died in Maryland from COVID-19.

This is a developing story and we will bring you full details as it is released.

