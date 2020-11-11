The Board of Education of Charles County honored four Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students at its Nov. 10 meeting. School principals annually select one student and staff member for Board recognition. Students are honored for accomplishments in the areas of academic achievement, career readiness and personal responsibility.

School closures in March caused CCPS to postpone student and staff recognitions until last month. COVID-19 safety guidelines in place changed student and staff recognitions at Board meetings to a virtual format. The recognition ceremony featured pre-recorded introductions and recognitions from school principals.

Honored this month were Liliana Gordon, Carter Harrigan, Grant Pettersen and Sydnee Smalls.

Liliana Gordon Credit: Charles County Public Schools / Charles County Public Schools

Gordon is a junior in the engineering Career and Technical Education (CTE) program at North Point High School. North Point Principal Daniel Kaple chose Gordon as an exemplary student in career readiness. Gordon is known among her teachers as a student role model who excels in academics and community service. She is the SkillsUSA chapter president and embodies the program framework of developing personal and technical skills through academics. Gordon is an honor-roll student and balances academics with community involvement. She is a youth member of the Charles County Branch of the NAACP. This school year, Gordon is taking five Advanced Placement (AP) courses and is excelling in virtual learning.

Carter Harrigan Credit: Charles County Public Schools / Charles County Public Schools

Harrigan is a fifth-grade student at Mary B. Neal Elementary School. He was chosen by Neal Principal Deborah Brown as an exemplary student in personal responsibility. Harrigan has attended Neal since kindergarten and is well known for his work ethic and positive attitude. He is a role model among his peers and an honor-roll student. He is well known among Neal teachers for leading his class academically and in leadership. Harrigan sets high standards for himself and challenges his peers to do their best. Outside of school, Harrigan takes guitar lessons and plays sports.

Grant Pettersen Credit: Charles County Public Schools / Charles County Public Schools

Pettersen is a fifth-grade student at Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School. Mitchell Principal Nicholas Adam chose Pettersen as an exemplary student in academic achievement. Pettersen has attended Mitchell since kindergarten and is consistently named to the honor roll each quarter. He was identified for gifted services in third grade and received a score of five on recent reading and math assessments. Pettersen also scored a perfect score on his math post-test assessment last school year. His favorite subject is math; Pettersen loves to create and solve math equations. Pettersen is quiet, yet confident and is quick to help his peers and teachers. He is a member of Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA), the chess club and school math team. Outside of school, Pettersen likes to play sports. He plans to be a sports analyst. He also is an active member of his church.

Sydnee Smalls Credit: Charles County Public Schools / Charles County Public Schools

Smalls is an eighth-grade student at Mattawoman Middle School. She was chosen for recognition by Mattawoman Principal Sonia Blue for exemplary academic achievement. Smalls is an honor-roll student and leader among her peers. She is well known among her teachers as a role model student who is enthusiastic about learning. Smalls exemplifies a committed work ethic and attends each class, ready to learn. She is a problem solver and loves math, language arts and band. Smalls plans to become either a pediatrician or teacher.

The Board each month honors CCPS students and staff selected by their principal for recognition.

