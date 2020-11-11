Charles County Sheriff’s officers are seeking information about the suspects involved in several recent incidents in which they shot people with paintballs.

On October 30 and then again on November 6, officers responded to various locations throughout Waldorf after people reported being shot by suspects who were firing paintballs at them. One person was transported to a hospital for treatment of a severe eye injury caused by being struck with a paintball.

Further, while the cases on October 30 and November 6 appear to be related, there have been similar calls previously reported throughout the year.

One of the suspect vehicles involved in the most recent assaults was captured on a surveillance camera. It appears to be a gold-colored Hyundai, possibly a Sonata or Elantra, with a sunroof. An additional suspect vehicle was described as a silver Toyota, possibly a Camry or Corolla.

Anyone with information in reference to the identity of the suspect vehicle or that has information or similar incidents is asked to please contact PFC. Ondrish at 301-609-3282 extension 0636 or by email ondrishr@ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

