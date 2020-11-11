The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) invites area parents of high school students to attend a virtual informational Dual Enrollment Parent Night Nov. 17, 18 or 19 to learn more about the opportunity that allows high school students to take classes at CSM for college credit while satisfying high school graduation requirements.

CSM Enrollment Coordinator Latasha Baker

The benefits of dual enrollment include a savings on tuition since dual-enrolled students pay half of CSM’s regular tuition rate for their courses, and college credits earned at CSM can be transferred to most colleges and universities around the country.

“High school students will experience the rigor of a college course, earn transferrable college credits, save money with a 50 percent discount and receive the benefits of being a CSM student – including free tutoring and advising,” said Latasha Baker, CSM enrollment coordinator. “Also, some classes count as high school credit.”

Northern High School junior Abby Sellner says dual enrollment is “manageable and empowering.”

For Northern High School junior Abby Sellner, dual enrollment is helping her get a jump start on her college goals. The 16-year-old is released early from her day-to-day high school classes to log into her two CSM classes – both of which satisfy her high school social science requirements.

“It is very manageable,” explained Sellner. “And it is empowering to do college-level work, know that I am helping to keep things affordable for my parents and I’m on course to get my AA at the same time I graduate from high school. It should make my getting accepted to the four-year university I want to transfer to much easier.”

For Charles County families, Dual Enrollment Parent Night is Nov. 17 starting at 6 p.m. Registration is required to receive Zoom information and password. Visit Charles County Parents Night.

For St. Mary’s County families, Dual Enrollment Parent Night is Nov. 18 starting at 6 p.m. Registration is required to receive Zoom information and password. Visit St. Mary’s County Parents Night.

For Calvert County families, Dual Enrollment Parent Night is Nov. 19 starting at 6 p.m. Registration is required to receive Zoom information and password. Visit Calvert County Parents Night.

Learn more about the benefits, convenience, and affordability of dual enrollment at CSM by visiting online.

