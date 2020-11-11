BALTIMORE, MD (November 10, 2020) – The Maryland State Board of Education (State Board) has retained Greenwood/Asher & Associates to lead the global search for the next Maryland State Superintendent of Schools. The firm will begin its work immediately. The multi-phased search process will include planning, community outreach, and a national recruitment strategy to assist the State Board in the process of selection and appointment of a new State Superintendent.

Dedicated exclusively to supporting educational organizations, Greenwood/Asher & Associates (G/A&A) has provided executive search and consulting services for PreK-12 and higher education clients both nationally and internationally. Committed to recruiting high quality, diverse candidate pools for the clients they serve, G/A&A reports that approximately 57% of its selected candidates have been women and/or people of color. In the State of Maryland, G/A&A has completed over 50 searches. In addition, they have completed PreK-12 searches including, but not limited to, Fairfax County Public Schools, the LA Unified School District, New York City Public Schools and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

The individual selected as Maryland’s next State Superintendent will replace Dr. Karen B. Salmon who will retire June 30, 2021.

The State Board will seek public input through survey feedback, interviews, and regional community forums. Planning is in the early stages. More detailed information will be provided through public notices posted to the Maryland State Department of Education website.

Regular updates on the process will also be provided during the monthly State Board Meetings.

The 2020 and 2021 State Board Meeting dates can be found on the State Board website.

